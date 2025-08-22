HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Husband Cheated On Me With My Best Friend'

'Husband Cheated On Me With My Best Friend'

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
August 22, 2025 11:37 IST

'There's no apology or even feeling sorry for what they have done.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Being betrayed is one of the worst feelings in the world.

Imagine, then, being betrayed by your partner and your best friend at the same time!

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and founder of Unfear Changemakers, tells you how to acknowledge your emotions, and deal with the relationship.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: My husband cheated on me with my best friend who I treated like a sister.
I was devastated.
Now I have lost two most important people in my life.
Worse? They are not even apologising for what they did.
I wanted to talk, get some closure to understand what really happened.
I wanted to know how long they've been dating each other.
I feel betrayed and angry.
I am also feeling helpless. What to do?

The question here must be: Do I want to put up with this rather than how long have they been dating each other?

Don't you think?

There's no apology or even feeling sorry for what they have done.

Does that not tell you how much they do not value you?

Or is there any more proof that you want?

rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
