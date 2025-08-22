'There's no apology or even feeling sorry for what they have done.'

Anonymous: My husband cheated on me with my best friend who I treated like a sister.

I was devastated.

Now I have lost two most important people in my life.

Worse? They are not even apologising for what they did.

I wanted to talk, get some closure to understand what really happened.

I wanted to know how long they've been dating each other.

I feel betrayed and angry.

I am also feeling helpless. What to do?

The question here must be: Do I want to put up with this rather than how long have they been dating each other?

Don't you think?

There's no apology or even feeling sorry for what they have done.

Does that not tell you how much they do not value you?

Or is there any more proof that you want?

