Does Marriage Make Couples Boring?

As a marriage ages, boredom creeps in and feelings move to the back burner, giving way to monotonous interactions, says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

Do you and your partner talk more about electricity bills and household chores than each other's feelings?

Do you feel the spark that once existed between the two of you is slowly fading away?

As time passes, it is natural for couples to get caught up in responsibilities, leaving little room for an emotional connection.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach, relationship expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers explains how you can deal with the boredom that creeps into a marriage.

Anonymous: My husband and I talk more about bills and house chores than anything else.

Our WhatsApp chats are filled with boring messages reminding each other of our duties and bills.

It has become so monotonous.

A few years ago, we used to stay up late chatting about our lives. But now he just scrolls on his phone and says he's tired.

Either of us is always tired. If not, the kids take up our time.

Every day, I feel like I'm living with some stranger, not my friend and partner who I once dated.

My friends feel the same -- that marriage makes people boring.

What should I do?

It's time to spice up your marriage a bit.

Go on date nights, join a sport or a gym.

Pick up a hobby or an event that you can do together.

Basically, the idea is to do something fun and light together so that you start from the basics.

There's no need to discuss your marriage with your friends who only throw back more complaints about their marriage to you; they are not helping anyway.

Instead, try and do something different. Maybe then you can be the one to suggest that they can spice up their marriages as well.

All the best!

