Our Marriage Is Dead. Should I Divorce My Wife?'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and relationship expert guides users on how to tackle stagnancy and boredom in their marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Sometimes the strongest of marriages can hit a plateau.

Blame it on every day stress, work pressure or juggling between responsibilities but when intimacy is lost, there is a growing sense of vacuum.

Even though you may share the same space, there is an emotional disconnect.

Could this be a sign of an impending divorce? Or there is still hope?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach, relationship expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, offers tips on how one can overcome stagnancy in a marriage.

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: I am 51-year-old businessman married for 28 years.

My wife is 48 and we have two married children.

Since the last 10 years our marriage is dead with constant fights and no compatibility.

We stay together only for society and children. Now that the children are settled, should I seek divorce at this age?

My relatives say this is a sin at 50 years and I should adjust.

What is the right thing to do?

Divorce can most times lead to a lot of bitterness and loneliness.

Fights can be a sign of emotional breakdown in any relationship.

You must focus on communication. And I understand it could be difficult, given how things are now within your marriage.

Give your marriage a new life.

For that you need to focus not on the divorce but on how to rebuild your life and relationship. That seems to be a good way to go where you lose nothing but gain everything.

