'Bored Of My Husband. Am I Overreacting?'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna shares expert advice on how to deal with a monotonous relationship.

You can post your relationship questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

What if you are married to a person who is lazy and disinterested?

"Marriages are not meant to be all fun and happy all the time, and over the years, they can become very boring," agrees rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

"Try something new and different in conversations and within your intimacy as well," she counsels a married woman who is stuck in a monotonous relationship.

Anonymous: Hi Anu, My husband and I have been married for 12 years.

We have a 9-year-old son. But I am bored with my husband.

He is lazy, doesn't take care of himself and there is no intimacy.

All he does is watch TV when he is at home.

Even if we goes out on holidays, he prefers to sleep in or watch TV.

He has friends with whom he goes on drinking sessions or watches a game of cricket. But that's about it.

He doesn't like to talk or discuss anything at home.

Is this even normal?

If I tell him, he says I am overreacting.

Marriages are not meant to be all fun and happy all the time, and over the years, they can become very boring.

If you have not spent the initial years bonding with one another and just kept it to getting by day-to-day, you will see what you are seeing now in your marriage.

Try something new and different in conversations and within your intimacy as well.

I also want you to think: Has he suddenly turned into this lazy and not-caring person?

Has this to do with something going on with his work, his health or other family commitments? You can work a bit behind the scenes to figure this one out as well.

If he has chosen this treatment only for you, I would suggest you watch out and take charge before it becomes something bigger.

Do a bit of your research on this and see what comes up so that you can figure out if he's just bored or has checked out of the marriage.

All the best!

You can post your relationship questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.