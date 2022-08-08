ASK MF Guru: 'Want to get Rs 5 crores in 20 years'

'I am 44 years old. I want to create corpus of Rs 5 crores in next 15-20 years.'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF, a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Sanyukta Krishna: Presently I am investing as follows. My horizon is 10-15 years. I am 42 years old.

1. SBI equity focused fund 5000/ p m

2. DSP equity fund 5000/pm

3. ICICI prudential digital fund 5000/pm

4. Tata digital fund 5000/pm

5. RD of 5000/pm

Please suggest what to do.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds. However, your portfolio has some concentration in the digital sector.

Gopalkrishna: Below is my portfolio. Please suggest if I can hold on to this portfolio?



1. DSP tax saver fund (G)

2. Aditya Birla sun life Tax relief 96 (G)

3. Mirae Asset Emerging bluechip fund (G)

4. DSP Mid cap fund (G)

5. Mirae Tax saver (G)

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are good. However, you have too many ELSS funds.

If lock-in is not the concern, then please continue.

Sagar Agarwal: I am 29 years of age and wish to start an SIP each in my wife's and my name for Rs 15,000 per month for the next 10-15 years.

The monthly amount may grow in future. Kindly suggest some good funds that can give me growth and at the same time ensure the safety of my investments.

Awaiting your earliest reply.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider these funds:

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Regular Plan Growth







Ravi Kukadia: I need your valuable advice for my MF portfolio.

Currently I have below SIPs since 3-4 years.

Kotak Flexicap Fund - Rs 2,000

HDFC Midcap opportunities fund Gr - Rs 3,000

DSP Tax Saver Fund - Rs 3,000

I would like to start SIP of Rs 7,000 more for long term, so total I will have SIPs of Rs 15,000 every month.

Can you please suggest in which MF type (small cap/flexi cap or any other) I should invest for more diversification and return along with SIP amount?

Also should I make any changes in existing SIPs?

Omkeshwar Singh: You may add an index fund and an MNC fund.

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan







Subir: Big Fan of yours. I’m 36 years old. I have been investing since Oct'2021.

Currently investing Rs 15,000 monthly lump sum and looking for long term investment may be 15-20 years.

Could you please suggest if my MF matrix is fine or I need to undergo changes? Especially Tata Digital India FG and Aditya Birla SL MCFG.

Canara Robeco SC FG -- Rs 15,000

Edelweiss Recently -- Rs 15,000

Listed IPO FG

IIFL Focused E FG -- Rs 7,000

Invesco India Infra FG – Rs 8,000

Mahindra Multi Cap – Rs 9,000

Unnati Growth

Mahindra Mid Cap -- Rs 7,000

Badhat Growth

PGIM India MCOFG – Rs 15,000

Parag Parikh FCFG – Rs 7,000

Quant Tax Plan Growth – Rs 10,000

Sundaram Services FG – Rs 8,000

SBI Long Term EFG – Rs 1,000

Tata Digital India FG – Rs 15,000

Aditya Birla SL MCFG -- Rs 1,000

ICICI Prudential BCFG – Rs 1,000

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are not bad. However, too many funds can lead to sub-optimal returns.

As far as the two funds are concerned, they are sectoral funds and therefore there are chances of under-performance or over-performance based on the sectoral cycles.

It is always advisable to select diversified equity funds unless the sector is completely known.

Amod Khare: I want to create corpus of Rs 5 crores in next 15-20 years. I am currently 44 years old.



I have following MF investments (all lump sum):

DSP equity & bond fund- Rs 80,000.00

DSP Quant fund- Rs 20,000.00

DSP tax saver fund- Rs 500.00

Axis flexicap fund- Rs 25,000.00

Axis nifty 100index fund- Rs 20,000.00

Axis Floater fund- Rs 5,000.00

HDFC Hybrid Debt fund- Rs 80,000.00

ICICI divided yield fund- Rs 60,000.00

L&T Large and mid cap fund- Rs 55,000.00

Aditya Birla divided yield fund- Rs 5,000.00

Tata divided yield fund- Rs 15,000.00

Tata equity hybrid fund- Rs 18,000.00

I have SWP of total Rs 15,000 in few of the above funds.



Advise me what needs to be done?

Omkeshwar Singh: It would be advisable to use SIP or STP methods to accumulate corpus and let the power of compounding work.

A monthly investment of Rs 40,000 would be required for a corpus of Rs 5 crores in 20 years.

The funds that may be considered are as under:

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Regular Plan Growth







Tushar: Sir, kindly give your expert opinion regarding mutual fund investments I have been doing for last 3 years. I am 53 yr old, self-employed. Your expert opinion will be appreciated.

1. ABSL flexicap growth

2. Franklin India smaller companies fund growth

3. Axis focused 25 fund

4. Kotak flexicap fund growth

5. Edelweiss balanced advantage fund growth

6. Nippon India value fund growth.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue.

Paramesh Bojan: I'm investing 40k per month since 2020 on the following funds:

Parag Parikh flexi - Rs 20k

Axis Midcap direct - Rs 10k

Canara Robecco blue-chip- Rs 4k

Mirae emerging blue-chip - Rs 3k

Edelweiss smallcap - Rs 3k

Parag and Axis together are for duration of 7-10 years for a goal corpus of Rs 75 Lakh - Rs 1 crore

Rest 3 are for goals plans for 12-15 years with periodic step-up targeting Rs 1 crore minimum. Kindly advise if am in right path.

Omkeshwar Singh: Good funds and nice to see goal-based investment. Carry on!

Parminder Saini: I am 30 year old and currently investing 17k sip monthly in following fund and apart from this I put lump sum in this fund 15k 25k total whenever market corrects. Investment horizon 20 - 25 years. Planning for retirement @55 age.

1) Parag Parikh Flexi cap Rs 3k sip

2) HDFC corporate bond fund Rs 2k sip

3) ICICI pru saving fund Rs 2k sip

4) Axis mid cap Rs 2k sip

5) Axis bluechip Rs 1k sip

6) Quant absolute fund Rs 2k sip

7) Mirae asset emerging bluechip Rs 1k sip

8) Sbi small cap Rs 1k sip

9) Nippon India gold saving Rs 1k sip

10) Nippon India tax saver Rs 1k sip

11) Parag Parikh tax saver 1k sip

Please suggest if I should make any changes or continue with same strategy.

Omkeshwar Singh: Continue but with lesser funds; four to six funds are adequate for diversification purpose, after that it drags down the returns of the portfolio.

Dinesh P: I'm 29 years old; I am working in a private company.

I've currently started investing Rs 3,000 each in Axis long term ELSS fund and Parag Parikh flex cap fund.

Recently I have taken a loan of 65 lakh. I would like to clear it in 15 years. I could invest another Rs 7,500 monthly.

Could you suggest some good mutual funds that invests in foreign equities or any other funds which can help me.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider below funds for further investment:

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

