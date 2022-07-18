Ask MF Guru: 'Want to invest EPF in MFs'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF, a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Dhanesh Vijaywargiya: I am doing SIP in following funds for 10 years horizon. Kindly suggest if any fund should be changed & to what. All are direct funds. SIP amount & current period of investing

Mirrae Asset Emerging Bluechip - Rs 10000/- for 2 years Mirrae Asset Focused 25 - Rs 20000/- for 1 year Axis Focused 25 - Rs 10000/- for 1 year SBI Small Cap - Rs 5000/- for 2 years

Further current MF holdings:

L&T emerging Business - Rs 300,000/- BNP Paribas ELSS - Rs 80000/- Axis Blue Chip fund - Rs 65000/-

How much corpus amount I can expect after 10 years

Omkeshwar Singh: No change is required; the corpus that can be created with Rs. 45000 - SIP will be nearly Rs. 1.2 cr.

The lump sum of Rs. 4.45 lakh can grow up to Rs. 15 lakh, therefore a total of Rs. 1.35 crs to 1.4 crs can be created

Mohd Yunus: I want to start SIPs for my daughter who is 19 and my son, 15.

I want to invest 5000 SIP for each member per month for at least 10 years for her higher education & marriage. Kindly guide me for the same to looking my age 48 also suggest for myself any insurance plan at present I have no any plan except Term Plan.

Omkeshwar Singh: Term plan is good enough but ensure you have adequate cover; also take medical insurance -- Family floater

The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Ajit Dandekar: I am 52 years old and working, my personal exposure to equity investment is very less ie some Mastershares and NPS Tier-1 investment of Rs 2Lakh.

Due to demise in the family due to covid, EPF accruals and Gratuity etc totalling nearly Rs.30Lakh have been received by me.

Please advise what is the ideal way to invest these receipts for capital safety and reasonable post tax returns over the next 8-10 years, ie by the time I retire? I am in the 30% tax bracket.

Omkeshwar Singh: Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Hybrid would be ideal considering your age and the objective.

You may consider a basket of Hybrid funds.

- EDELWEISS BALANCED ADVANTAGE FUND - GROWTH OPTION

- CANARA ROBECO EQUITY HYBRID FUND -GROWTH

- UNION BALANCED ADVANTAGE FUND - GROWTH

- TATA BALANCED ADVANTAGE FUND - GROWTH

Shashank Tripathi: I am 32 years old and started investing in SIP from the year 2022 onwards. I am investing 36000 per month but there are too many funds and want to reduce it to a minimum number of funds. I am planning to create a corpus of around 5 CR at the end through this and invest for the next 20 years. Please suggest what changes/merges I should make. Also do I need to increase the SIP amount to reach this Goal?

1. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap - 5000

2. Axis Growth Opportunities - 2000

3. Axis Triple Advantage - 3000

4. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip - 2000

5. Sundaram Equity Savings - 1000

6. SBI Small Cap - 5000

7. SBI Focused Equity - 2000

8. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities - 5000

9. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities - 200

10. DSP Quant Fund - 2500

11. DSP Focus Growth - 2500

12. HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund - 2000

13. HDFC Tax Saver - 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with 1, 4, 6, 10

Rs. 36000 SIP is sufficient to create a Rs. 5 crs corpus in 20 years.

Rahul Lanjewar: I am cumulatively investing RS 40000 in SIP every month & also want to invest another 10000 monthly should I invest in the below bunds or kindly suggest me the new funds. I am currently 38 yrs age,and planning to achieve 25 lacs in 3 yrs through overall investment as below. Please suggest should I add more mutual funds or continue with the one i have by increasing amount.



Kindly suggest to me, below the funds that I have invested.



1) mirae asset tax saver reg-IDCW = 90000.(LUMP SUM)

2) Axis Bluechip -IDCW = 10000

3) mirae asset tax large cap reg -G = 10000.

4) ICIC Pru technology-G= 10000

5) Axis long term equity-G = 5000

6) MIRAE ASSET TAX SAVER REG -G = 5000.

Omkeshwar Singh: Except for 4, you may continue with the rest because 4 is a sectoral fund with very high concentration risk.

With Rs. 50000 SIP a corpus of Rs. 22 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh can be created.

Chandrakala Nair: Want to invest lump sum Rs. 1,00,000/- in mutual fund and also Rs. 30,000/- through SIP every month for 10 years for my daughter’s education and retirement. Please advise.

Omkeshwar Singh: The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Adesh Naik: I am 41 years old, with almost zero savings. Want to invest in mutual funds with no knowledge of the same. Want to have a corpus of INR 1,00,00,000/- within next 20 years of time for my child’s education. Can save 15k per month with a top up of INR 1,00,000/- per year after year 2024.

Kindly suggest funds to achieve said goal.

Omkeshwar Singh: The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

The corpus that can be created in 20 years with Rs. 15,000 SIP and period lump sum post 2024 is nearly Rs. 2 crs.

rituraj sharma: I want to invest lump sum of Rs 10 L amount plz suggest.

Omkeshwar Singh: The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Mukul Chourasia: I would like u to review my mutual fund scheme and suggest further action. I am 32y old want to build corpus for child education, marriage, property purchase & retirement.

1. Axis blue chip fund growth - 5000

2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund - 5000

3. HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan growth - 5000

4. SBI Blue Chip Fund growth - 5000

5. SBI Consumption Opportunities fund growth - 5000

6. SBI Equity Hybrid Fund growth - 5000

7. SBI Healthcare Opportunities fund growth-5000

Omkeshwar Singh: You may continue with 1,3,4 & 6.

vinodini gendre: I have 2 SIPs named as:



1. L24G SBI Equity Hybrid Fund Regular Growth - Rs. 1000/- per month

2. L007G SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund Regular Growth - Rs.1000/- per month



Sir, kindly suggest me it is OK or do I have to switch to another one. Which will give me better return with same amount of investment?

Omkeshwar Singh: These are decent funds no need to change, kindly review after 1 year.

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

