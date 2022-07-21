Ask MF Guru: 'Want to invest Rs 30 lakh in MFs'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF (external link), a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Ajith Kumar: I am 61 year and retired and wife is still working. WE were investing in MF since 1999. The market value of my portfolio is around 40 Lacs (remaining withdrew for many family expenses) and wife's around 90 Lacs. At the same time I have a home loan of 30 Lacs and a car loan of 10 Lacs, plus regular exps like childrens' fee etc.

Do I free my home by breaking MF or not. What is your advice for my long term survival?

Omkeshwar Singh:If I may have the monthly expenditure I will be able to construct a portfolio for you with SWP option -- That will take care of EMIs, Expenses and also growth of the corpus.

Subroto banerjee: I want to start investing in Mutual fund and this will be my first time in MF. I am confused as what are the steps I need to take in selecting best MF with monthly sip 500rs and duration. Can you suggest some of the best MF for new beginners?

Omkeshwar Singh:The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Sankalp: I am 60 years old and got another 2 years of service in my organisation which is private. I got separated last year and gave my house and savings to wife and children. Currently, I earn 3200000 rs per annum-A salary of around 2.65 L per month-I do not have any commitments or EMIs now. I can save as much as 1L per month for next 2 years. Where should i invest? Please let me know. An investment which I can redeem after a year or retirement, that is after 3 years.

Omkeshwar Singh:Short duration debt funds would be ideal

HDFC Short Term Fund - Growth

SBI short term debt fund - Growth

Ganesh M Bhat: I am retired and will be getting pension of about Rs. 50000 per month I would like to invest Rs. 30,00,000 in MFs to

a) Protect and grow the capital

b) Generate regular income

c) Save tax

Kindly suggest MFs in which I can invest.

Omkeshwar Singh:Sir, if all 3 is must than 3 different portfolio needs to be constructed.

a) Short term Debt funds with SWP

b) Hybrid with SWP

c) ELSS -- This will have a lock-in of 3 years.

Rijuta Richi: I am 34 years old, a beginner in mutual fund & have recently started to invest in MF through SIP mode @2000/- each in below 04 funds:

Nippon India Growth Fund-Growth Plan -- Growth Option Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana -- Regular Growth Kotak India EQ Contra Fund –Growth (Regular Plan) Invesco India Large Cap Fund- Growth

It is requested that:

1. Kindly review my portfolio and suggest if these funds are OK or I should go for other funds. If so, please suggest me best funds.

Omkeshwar Singh:This is OK

2. Also I want to increase SIP amount, please suggest me best fund (s) for high return

Omkeshwar Singh:The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Nitin Sonawane: I am 46 years of age, want to invest monthly Rs. 5000/- in MFs / SIP and lump sum amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Only 12 years of my service is left and I want to buy a home in Mumbai.

Omkeshwar Singh:The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Somiya Chakravorty: I have started investing 32K in below Mutual Funds (Started from 1st Mar - 1st set of SIP's paid). Need your advice whether the SIPs which I have selected are right or not. Apart from this few other pieces of information - I am 35 years old & planning to invest till I turn 60 years.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 2000

L&T Midcap Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 1000

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 2500

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 8000

Axis Small Cap Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 1000

Axis Long Term Equity Direct Plan -- Growth Rs 8000

Axis Midcap Direct Plan -- Growth Rs 1000

Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 1500

Quant Tax Plan Direct -- Growth Rs 1000

UTI Flexi Cap Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 1000

DSP Midcap Direct Plan -- Growth Rs 2000

Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Direct Fund -- Growth Rs 2000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct -- Growth Rs 1000

Total Rs 32000

Omkeshwar Singh:All funds are good, however too many funds lead to over diversification and sub optimal returns

Sanketa Sawant: I have below portfolio and I am investing for retirement and I have two major goals of car and own house in Pune.

Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Aditya Birla SL floating Rate Fund (G)

Axis focused 25 Fund Reg (G)

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Reg (G)

Mirae Asset Tax Saving Fund Reg (G)

Omkeshwar Singh:These a good funds, please continue

Prasad Jagtap: I am planning my investment for long term, i.e, at least 10 years. I have shortlisted 3 mutual funds. Please give your opinion on this.

SBI Small Cap-4000

SBI Magnum midcap-3000

Parag Parikh Flexi cap-3000

Are these funds good or are there better options for long term investment?

Omkeshwar Singh:These funds are good enough

Pranav Mishra: I am planning a corpus for my son's graduation fund and his marriage etc. He is 3 years old now. I am roughly putting in 28000 a month in the below funds.

Sbi Magnum midcap growth 5000 monthly

Tata Midcap growth 5000 monthly

DSP Strategic Bond fund 5000 monthly

Icici prudential Nasdaq 100 fund 5000 monthly

LIC mid and large cap 1000 monthly

Quant Tax Plan 1000 monthly

Kotak Gold Fund 1000 monthly

For retirement I am investigating 5000 in LIC National Pension scheme.

Please let me know if these funds are worth to be invested in for 20 years or more.

Omkeshwar Singh:Funds are decent enough, can be reviewed after a year.

I am also planning to put 50,000 monthly in Nifty 50 index fund. I am planning to go for Navi Nifty 50 fund as expense ratio is lowest but wanted your advice on nifty 50 fund with low expense ratio.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Omkeshwar Singh:Please go ahead!

Varun Upadhyay: I am 35 year old. I am investing in the following MF via SIP:

1. SBI Focused equity growth direct plan (Rs. 5000) for 15 years (Goal: Child Education)

2. UTI Flexi Cap Growth direct plan (Rs. 5000) for 10 years (Goal: Emergency fund)

3. Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Growth direct plan (Rs. 5000) for 20 years (Goal: Retirement fund)

4. PGIM India Flexi Cap Growth direct plan (Rs. 5000) for 6 years (Goal: Bike and Car Replacement)

5. ICICI Prudential Large and mid cap fund (Rs. 1000), ICICI Prudential bluechip fund (Rs. 1000), ICICI Prudential dividend yield equity fund growth (Rs. 1000), ICICI Prudential Balanced advantage fund (Rs. 1000) - All 4 funds for enjoying holidays (Hotel flight etc)

I also contribute Rs. 1.5 lakh/year in PPF for retirement purposes. Is this the right strategy? Or, should I change my allocations?

Omkeshwar Singh:Nice, please continue

Nikhil Naik: I am 27 yrs old. I am new to MF investment. I have started seven months back investing in MF.

I have SIPs in:

Axis Bluechip(Direct Growth)- 1000

Canara robecca bluechip(Direct Growth) -- 1000

Omkeshwar Singh:These are good funds

I can invest upto 4k per month as of now. I plan to continue for long term (5-15 yrs). Whether I should continue in this?

Omkeshwar Singh:Yes you may continue

My goal is to generate good returns on investment. You can suggest me some funds so that it will help me in future.

Omkeshwar Singh:The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

- Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Anil: Hope you are doing well, Sir. Request advice wrt the quality of the funds. I intend to continue SIPPING for at least 20 years, with periodic analysis, like yours please.

I have been investing Rs 43000/- per month via SIP for the last three years in the following:

SBI SMALL CAP fund

AXIS MIDCAP fund

AXIS FOCUSSED 25 fund

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY INDEX fund

MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP fund

MIRAE ASSET NYSE FANG + ETF FOF ( since launch)

MOTILAL OSWAL NASDAQ 100 FOF ( since launch)

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE SILVER ETF FOF

Thank you so much for reading my email.

Omkeshwar Singh:These are good funds, please continue

