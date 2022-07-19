MF Guru: 'Most of your MFs are high-risk funds'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF (external link), a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Ashutosh Behuria: I am 46 yrs old retd defence pensioner and presently working in PSU. I have a plan to invest for 15 yrs at least. Currently, i am investing in following funds as sips. plz advice whether to continue in these or to change anything.

Axis long term equity 2000

Axis blue chip 1000

Nippon in tax saver 3000

SBI small cap 3000

SBI mid nd large cap 1000

SBI focused 3000

SBI hybrid 3000

Omkeshwar Singh: You may continue with 1, 2, 4 & 6

sachin panda: I’ve thought of investing in mirae Asset emerging blue chip fund for 3000 p.m. for long term around 5-7 years. Plz suggest if my decision is right or not.

Omkeshwar Singh: It is a very good fund, please start the investment.

Kindly also suggest MFs for better returns in 5-7 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: The schemes that you may consider are as under

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Growth

Uti Mnc Fund - Growth Plan

Anusuya Singh: I want to create a corpus of about 25 lacs for my child's education in next 4 years. Following are the SIP I have investments in:

Axis Blue Chip Fund Regular Growth: 15000

Axis Focussed 25 Growth Fund: 10000

Kotak Small Cap Fund: 10000

Nippon Small Cap Fund: 10000

HDFC Children's Gift Fund: 4000 from last 11 years.

Please suggest if I should continue with the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: Very decent portfolio, please continue.

Rohinton Tampal: I am 51 years old and have started SIP for 10 years of 10K each in the under given schemes through Nivesh India. The first year of SIP is showing negative returns in all of them. Can you please opine on the following?

1. If these are good schemes for the long run of 10 years or should I change any of them and to which scheme.

Omkeshwar Singh:These are good schemes.

2. Should I start SIP in any new additional scheme and which one.

Omkeshwar Singh:NO.

Schemes:

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund - Gr

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund - Gr

Invesco India Multicap Fund - Gr

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Gr

Tata Flexi Cap Fund - Gr

SBI Contra Fund - Gr

Besides these I also invest Lump sum in one of their schemes in which they rebalance the equity & debt thru distribution of the amount in the following schemes:

Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund -- Gr Focused Fund Large Cap

Axis Focused 25 Fund -- Gr Focused Fund Large Cap

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund -- Gr Large and Mid Cap Fund Mid Cap

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund -- Gr Flexi Cap Fund Large Cap

Invesco India Contra Fund -- Gr Contra Fund Large Cap

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund -- Gr Mid Cap Fund Mid Cap

L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund -- Gr Arbitrage Fund -

Nippon India Arbitrage Fund -- Gr Arbitrage Fund -

SBI Flexicap Fund -- Gr Flexi Cap Fund Large Cap

The performance of these schemes also after 1 year is negative. Can you please opine?

1. The individual SIP Schemes or these schemes thru which lump sum is invested are better

Omkeshwar Singh:Too many funds

2. Based on the schemes do you recommend investing in the first set or second set of schemes?

Omkeshwar Singh:1st set

syed rahman: I am 34 years old. I need 1cr in next 10-12 years. I have invested in below mutual funds. Please suggest your valuable suggestions.

1. Tata digital India fund regular growth-2500/ month

2. ICICI prudential flexicap fund direct plan growth- 7000/month

ICICI prudential smallcap fund direct plan growth- 2000/month

Omkeshwar Singh:The funds are good and the corpus that can get created in 12 years is Rs. 43 Lakh, therefore you need to double the monthly investment.

Sanjay Bhadra: I am 42 year old and have very little knowledge on savings elements. I have made below portfolio basis on own understanding. My portfolio is given below:



1. Nippon India Pharma Fund Growth - 1000

2. Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund Growth - 2000

3. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Growth - 1000

4. Tata Small Cap Fund Growth - 1000

5. ICICI Prudential Blue-chip Fund Growth - 1000

6. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Growth - 4000

7. Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth - 2000

8. UTI Flexi Cap Fund Regular plan Growth - 4000



Total investment 16000 per month



Please suggest if I need some modification in above portfolio. My risk taking capability is Moderate. I want to save and grow money for my Child’s education which will be required after 6,-7 years for 1st child and 10-12 years from 2nd child from now.

Omkeshwar Singh:For information purpose, most of the funds that you have invested are not moderate risk funds but very high-risk funds

The funds that you may continue are 3, 5, 6, 7 & 8

