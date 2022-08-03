ASK MF GURU: 'Want A Rs 10 Cr Corpus In 10 Years'

'I can invest Rs 150,000 every month. Could you please suggest some SIP which should I opt for?'

Omkeshwar Singh, Head, Rank MF (external link), a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Kiran Lokhande: Sir, could you please advise me on these SIPs. Shall I continue or make a switch?



Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund -- 10000

Mirae Asset Emerging BlueChip Fund -- 2500

HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Growth(CORG) -- 3000

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Growth(GFG) – 3000

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds please continue, no need to switch or stop

Vikram Prabhu: Please review my portfolio as below and intention is early retirement by 55.

Current age is 32. Kindly advise if any changes required in this regard.

1. Navi Nifty50 index fund 12000rs

2. Navi nifty midcap 150 index fund 3000rs

3. Axis Growth Opportunities fund 4000rs

4. Parag Parikh Flexi cap fund 3000rs.

5. Quant active fund is 2000rs.

Omkeshwar Singh: The corpus that can get created in 23 years will be nearly Rs 5 crs i.e. 24K for 23 years. No change required!

Binayak Sahu: I am 38 years old and a salaried person. Following are my current mutual fund investments.

1. SBI Blue Chip fund- Direct Growth. Monthly SIP of Rs 3000

2. Sundaram Large and Mid Cap fund- Direct Growth. Monthly SIP of Rs 3000

3. PGIM India Midcap Opportunity fund Direct Growth. Monthly SIP of Rs 3000

4. NIMF Small Cap Fund Direct Growth. Monthly SIP of Rs 3000

5. UTI MNC Fund Direct Growth. Monthly SIP of RS 3000

Started in 2019 with annual step up of 10%. I want to invest for another 15 years. Kindly suggest about the funds.

Omkeshwar Singh: Nice funds; please continue no change required.

Thippeswamy: My age is 51 years. I have the following investments in MF through SIPs. Kindly advise me, details below:



Mutual Fund Start SIP Amount ABSL Equity Advantage Fund-Growth Oct-14 2000 ABSL Frontline Equity Fund-Growth Sep-18 2000 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities- Sep-18 3000 Stopped Canara Robeco Emerging Equities- Jan-22 3000 ICICI-Prudential Long Term Plan ELSS Jan-11 2000 Nippon India Multi cap Value Fund Nov-13 2000 Sundaram Mid Cap fund Regular Oct-13 2000 SAMCO Flexi fund Feb-22 10000 One time

Omkeshwar Singh: Except the first one, you can continue the rest!

Gurneet Kalra: I have invested in the following mutual funds. I would like to continue for the next 7-8 years & this would be for my son’s higher education. I'm looking at the corpus of Rs 50 lakh.

SIP: Rs 25000 per month and additional lump sum whenever I can.

Canara Robaco Bluechip Fund - Rs 8000 per month and additional Lump sum - Rs 50,000 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Rs 5000 per month and additional Lump sum of Rs 50,000 Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund - Rs 4000 per month and additional Lump sum - Rs 100,000 Axis Bluechip Fund - Rs 5000- per month and additional Lump sum - Rs 50,000 SBI Small Cap Fund - Rs 3000 per month Axis Mid Cap Fund - Rs 50000 (Lump sum) Axis growth Opportunities Fund - Rs 100,000 (Lump sum)

All these were started around 7-8 months back. Kindly advice on the above funds

Omkeshwar Singh: Good funds, with 25K SIP a corpus of 40 lacs can be created in 8 years.

Deepak Sapatnekar: My age is 30 years. Out of my 35k monthly income I want to start Rs 1000 SIP in following funds. Kindly guide me on whether the selection is good to have maximum return? I will add 20% to each SIP every year:

1. Canara robeco small cap fund direct growth.

2. PGIM India Midcap opportunity fund direct growth.

3. Parag parikh flex cap fund direct growth.

4. Mirae asset emerging blue chip fund direct growth.

5. Quant tax plan direct growth.

Omkeshwar Singh: Good funds; please start asap.

Sanjib Dutta: I am 40 years old. I want to build a corpus of 10 crore over a period of next 10 years. I can invest Rs 150,000 every month. Could you please suggest some SIP which should I opt for? Also at this moment I want to opt for High Risk High Return SIP in order to achieve my goal.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please go with:

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Regular Plan Growth

Rs 1,50,000 per month can create a corpus of Rs. 4 crs in 10 years.

Achint Singh: I have a query regarding mutual funds; I hope you will be kind enough to assist.

I am 31 years old and so far I only invest in PPF but it will not be enough for a stable retirement income. I am aiming to create a 2 crore corpus in 20 years approximately; how much will I need to invest in mutual fund SIPs and what are the recommended funds for me? I am open towards taking a little risk.

Also how should I proceed with my current PPF account as I want to continue with it as well in a limited manner?

Omkeshwar Singh:

Please continue with PPF Rs. 16,000 per month for 20 years will create a corpus of Rs. 2 crs Funds that you may consider are as below

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

UTI MNC Fund - Growth Plan

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund- Regular Plan Growth

VIJAY PANCHAL: My Goals are given below:

Child Education -- child-01 -- 45 Lakh (AFter 12Yrs) Child -02 - 65 Lakh (17 Yrs) -- Total -1.1 Cr.

Child Marriage -- 80 Lakh

Retirement -- 2.5 CR

My age is 38 Yrs. I still can work for another 15 to 20 yrs.

Current value of the Mutual fund is 10.5 lakh for the below given funds. My invested funds are given below:

Quantum India ESG Equity Fund Sep-19 2000 Quantum Long term Equity Value Fund Sep-19 2000 HDFC SMALL CAP FUND - Sep-19 2500 BNP Paribas Substantial Equity Hybrid Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 3000 Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 3000 Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund Of Fund Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 1500 Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 1000 Axis Mid Cap Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 2500 Axis Focused 25 Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 3000 Axis Flexi Cap Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 2500 Kotak Flexicap Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 2500 Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 2500 ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Growth Direct Plan Nov-19 1500 29500

Also My EPF is around 15 K each month. I am ready to put in 10 to 15 thousand. Please suggest if these funds are good to meet my target or need to make any changes.

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, however most are good funds.

Do a goal based planning and attach schemes to goals, that way there will be discipline.

One set of investment with multiple goals is not advisable.

Munish Singla: I am 34 years old. I am a beginner in MF and have recently started to invest in MF for child education and retirement planning by SIP mode of Rs 5000. I am investing in below funds.

Axis blue chip - 2000

Icici prudential blue chip - 500

Mirae asset emerging bluechip - 1000

Parag Parikh flexi cap - 1500

I am looking for child education corpus amount after 15 years.

Please suggest the funds and breakup for the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: Combine 1 and 3 for child education and 2 an 4 for retirement.

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Read more of Omkeshwar Singh's responses here.