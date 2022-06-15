Is any change in my portfolio required?

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Satish Sharma: Please advise me on my following MF investments:

- Axis Nifty 50 direct-G

- Kotak Global Innovation direct- G

- Axis Multicap-G SIP 5K

- Axis LongTerm Equity- G

- Aditya Birla Flexicap direct- G

- Kotak Debt Hybrid direct- G

- Parag Parikh Flexicap direct-G SIP 10K

- Axis Global Eq SIP 5K

- Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip direct -G SIP 2.5 K

-Mirae Asset Tax saver direct -G SIP 6K

-Mirae Asset Largecap direct- G

- Mirae Asset Healthcare direct- G

- Kotak Flexicap direct G

- HDFC Hybrid Eq - G

- Aditya Birla Eq Advantage – G

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, saving grace is most are decent funds, try to consolidate into 4-6 funds

Mansur Managave: I am having following portfolio for long term 15 years investment target 1 crore. Should I continue or change? Please suggest.

SBI SMALL CAP FUND 5000/- Strated on 02/02/22

Birla banking and financial growth fund 1000/- started on November 2015

ICICI prudential MNC fund 1000/- started on june 2019

Kotak pioneer Reg growth fund 1000/- started on November 2019

Sundaram mid cap fund 1000/- started on

January 2015

Birla Sun Life bal bhavishya yojana started on Feb 2019

Are these funds sufficient to create 1crore corpus in 15years

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 15000 monthly investment for 15 year can create a corpus of Rs. 1 crs. i.e. 15K-15Y-15% (investment of Rs 15k for 15 years compounded at 15% per annum) for Rs. 1crs

Siva J: I'm 36 and a first-time investor. My goal is to buy a house (70 lakh) in another 4 years and I can spend some 30k per month on MF or SIPs.

I have a few questions to understand how, where and which platform to invest in. I have a Zerodha active account as of now.

1. Please suggest what kind of portfolio (names or tickers) I can build with 30k per month.

2. I'm also looking for tax-saving investments under 80c. So please suggest some good MFs.

3. Which platform do I have to use? Zerodha or Smallcases or INDmoney or please suggest me.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Omkeshwar Singh: Siva, routing savings into investments in mutual fund is investment and not spending :)

1&2) you may consider from:

UTI flexi cap fund – Growth. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth Samco Flexi Cap – Growth Axis Long term Equity Fund Growth (ELSS for Tax ) Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

3)You need not worry about choosing the platform, any will do!

Aloke Khamaru: I am 50+ years old. I am having the following mutual funds since Aug’2018. Total amount invested Rs 10 lakh. Last year December Wtd. Avg annualised return was 15% (Avg age days is 1356 days), now it has come down to around 9%. What is your advice – any change in the portfolio required? Or Should I keep for longer time?

ABSL Equity Hybrid’95 Fund – 3 lakh – current value 3.78 lakh (appreciation 29.18%)

HDFC Balance Advantage Fund- 2.5 lakh – current value 3.55 lakh

ICICI Prudebtial Blue chip Fund – 2 lakh – current value 2.78 lakh

Nippon India Multicap Fund – 50 thousand – current value 68 thousand

TATA Multicap Fund – 2 lakh - current value 2.83 lakh.

Also, please suggest any good SIP for investment.

Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly continue; markets are in corrective mode therefore the returns presently may not look good, however the funds are decent.

For SIPs you may consider a couple of schemes from:

UTI flexi cap fund – Growth. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth Samco Flexi Cap – Growth Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Amulya Kadiri: I am 32 years old and working in a middle management position in a PSU. I am investing in the following MFS through monthly SIPS @ Rs 7500 each.

Please suggest the appropriateness of these funds for realising my long term goal of wealth creation. I am investing for the past over 3 years and can continue for another 7 odd years.

1. ABSL FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND - DIR- GROWTH

2. AXIS FOCUSED 25 FUND - DIR- GROWTH

3. HDFC MIDCAP OPPORTUNITIES FUND - DIR- GROWTH

4. ICICI PRU BAL ADVANTAGE FUND - DIR- GROWTH [LUMP SUM, NO SIPS]

5. ICICI PRU EQTY & DEBT FUND- DIR- GROWTH

6. MIRAE ASSET LARGECAP FUND -DIR-GROWTH

7. PARAG PARIK FLEXICAP FUND - DIR- GROWTH

8. SUNDARAM LARGE & MIDCAP FUND - DIR - GROWTH

9. SBI SMALL CAP FUND - DIR- GROWTH.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Aditya Kaushal: I am 43, and currently working. I need funds for my child's education and my retired life. I am currently running following MFs and wish to know whether I should continue. And please kindly suggest some good SIP to invest 15-20K per month.



1. Axis Bluechip Fund: 10000 per month

2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India fund - Plan - Growth: 15000 per month

Omkeshwar Singh: Both are good funds, please continue, further you may consider 2 /3 schemes from:

UTI flexi cap fund – Growth. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth Samco Flexi Cap – Growth Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Amit Sharma: Hope you're doing fine. I am 45, currently working and plan to retire in future once I have monthly income of 75000 per month. I am currently running following MFs and wish to know whether I should continue and for how long to invest so as to achieve my monthly income of 75000. Also, which MFs to redeem in case of any emergency? Kindly suggest.

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth 5000 Per Month Last 8 Years

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Growth 5000 Per Month Last 3 Years

SBI Equity Hybrid Fund Growth 5000 Per Month Last 8 Years

SBI Small Cap Fund Growth 10000 Per Month Last 3 Years

AXIS Bluechip Fund Growth 20000 Per Month Last 5 Years

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund- Plan Growth 10000 Per Month Last 2 Years

AXIS Bluechip Fund Growth 6 Lacs Lump sum Last 2 Years

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth 6.5 Lacs Lump sum Last Years

Omkeshwar Singh: For monthly income of Rs. 75000 a corpus of Rs. 1.2 crs is required.

For emergency start investment into short term debt / liquid fund so that it can be liquidated at short notice with lower risk!

The funds are good, please continue!

Pranabananda Satapathy: I am 48. I am investing in these funds for the last 5 years. Please suggest whether I can continue with this for another 10 years or need some changes.



1) ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000



2) DSP MID CAP FUND--GROWTH - Rs.3000



3) HDFC MID CAP OPPORTUNITIES FUND-GROWTH - Rs.2000



4) ICICI PRUDENTIAL VALUE DISCOVERY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000



5) MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000



6) MIRAE ASSET TAX SAVER FUND-GROWTH - Rs.2000



7) HDFC CHILDRENS GIFT FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000



8) AXIS FLEXI CAP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.3000



9) MIRAE ASSET HYBRID-EQUITY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1500



10) MIRAE ASSET MIDCAP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.3000



11) NIPPON INDIA SMALL CAP FUND -GROWTH - Rs.1000



Sir, I have 5 lakh to invest for a long term say for 10 years. Please suggest in which fund to invest. Also suggest the mode of investment whether to invest as STP or in lump sum.

Omkeshwar Singh: No further funds are required, you may invest in the same funds

Munish Singla: I am 34, a beginner in MF and have recently started to invest in MF by SIP mode of Rs 5000. I am investing in these funds:

Axis blue chip - 2000

Icici prudential blue chip - 500

Mirae asset emerging bluechip - 1000

HDFC gold fund - 1500

Please suggest the funds for child education, retirement and breakup for the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are decent funds, no need to add any more funds, depending upon the corpus required for different goals step up the amount in the above funds only!

Anamika Pandey: I am a reader of your blog and like the same. I am a 39 year single working female. Please examine my portfolio and let me know if any changes have to be made so that I can generate maximum returns on my investments.

Also plan to withdraw/use lump sum investments for home buying. Kindly advise. I plan to continue the SIPs for the long term.

My lump sum investments are as follows:

Sr. no. Date MF name Amount 1 20-11-2019 UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme- Growth 200000 2 22-11-2019 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Plan - Growth 300000 09-11-2020 Withdraw UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Plan - Growth 250000 3 11-11-2020 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Plan - Growth 200000 4 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Dynamic Plan, growth 30000 5 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Aggressive Plan, growth 40000 6 01-01-2020 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan, growth 30000 7 23-07-2021 UTI Ultra Short Term Fund - Growth Plan 40000 8 23-07-2021 UTI Flexi Cap Fund (Formerly known as UTI Equity Fund) - Growth 30000 9 23-07-2021 UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme - Growth Plan 30000 10 28-07-2021 UTI Ultra Short Term Fund - Growth Plan 50000 11 04-08-2021 UTI Focused Equity Fund - Growth Plan 30000 12 02-09-2021 UTI Liquid Cash Plan - Plan - Growth 120000 13 01-10-2021 HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Fund 25000 14 01-10-2021 Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth - Plan 25000 15 04-10-2021 SBI Focused Equity Fund ( growth ) 25000 16 04-10-2021 DSP Flexi Cap Fund 25000 17 01-11-2021 Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth - Plan 25000 18 01-11-2021 ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund - Growth 25000 19 01-11-2021 HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Plan - Growth (Erstwhile HDFC Growth Opportunities Fund) 25000 20 01-11-2021 DSP Mid Cap Fund - Plan - Growth 25000 21 01-12-2021 HDFC Multi Cap Fund Growth 20000 22 01-12-2021 Axis Multicap Fund Growth 20000 23 3.01.2022 HDFC Multi Cap Fund Growth(HMCRG) 50000 TOTAL MF 1140000

My SIP portfolio is as below:

Sr. no. Start Date MF name Amount 1 22-11-2019 ULIP 3000 2 22-11-2019 UTI Mastershare / UTI 4000 3 22-11-2019 UTI Equity fund / UTI 4000 4 22-11-2019 UTI MNC Fund / UTI 5000 5 25-11-2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife Focus / HDF 3000 6 25-11-2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife India / HDF 3000 7 26-11-2019 Axis Bluechip / UTI 2000 8 26-11-2019 Axis Multicap Fund / UTI 2000 9 19-12-2019 HDFC Equity Fund 1000 10 20-12-2019 HDFC Top Fund 1000 11 13-01-2020 UTI Flexi Cap Fund(UTI Equity fund) growth plan 2000 12 13-01-2020 UTI Value Opportunities Fund - fund 2000 13 10-01-2020 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 1000 14 10-01-2020 ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund 1000 15 13-01-2020 ABSL India Gen Next Fund 1000 16 13-01-2020 ABSL Equity Fund 1000 Total 36000

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, continue with SIPs, you may liquidate lumpsums for the home purchase starting with Liquid / Short term liquid / debt funds.

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Read more of Omkeshwar Singh's responses here.