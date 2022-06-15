Is any change in my portfolio required?

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:
Satish Sharma: Please advise me on my following MF investments:
- Axis Nifty 50 direct-G
- Kotak Global Innovation direct- G
- Axis Multicap-G SIP 5K
- Axis LongTerm Equity- G
- Aditya Birla Flexicap direct- G
- Kotak Debt Hybrid direct- G
- Parag Parikh Flexicap direct-G SIP 10K
- Axis Global Eq SIP 5K
- Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip direct -G SIP 2.5 K
-Mirae Asset Tax saver direct -G SIP 6K
-Mirae Asset Largecap direct- G
- Mirae Asset Healthcare direct- G
- Kotak Flexicap direct G
- HDFC Hybrid Eq - G
- Aditya Birla Eq Advantage – G
Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, saving grace is most are decent funds, try to consolidate into 4-6 funds
Mansur Managave: I am having following portfolio for long term 15 years investment target 1 crore. Should I continue or change? Please suggest.
SBI SMALL CAP FUND 5000/- Strated on 02/02/22
Birla banking and financial growth fund 1000/- started on November 2015
ICICI prudential MNC fund 1000/- started on june 2019
Kotak pioneer Reg growth fund 1000/- started on November 2019
Sundaram mid cap fund 1000/- started on
January 2015
Birla Sun Life bal bhavishya yojana started on Feb 2019
Are these funds sufficient to create 1crore corpus in 15years
Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 15000 monthly investment for 15 year can create a corpus of Rs. 1 crs. i.e. 15K-15Y-15% (investment of Rs 15k for 15 years compounded at 15% per annum) for Rs. 1crs
Siva J: I'm 36 and a first-time investor. My goal is to buy a house (70 lakh) in another 4 years and I can spend some 30k per month on MF or SIPs.
I have a few questions to understand how, where and which platform to invest in. I have a Zerodha active account as of now.
1. Please suggest what kind of portfolio (names or tickers) I can build with 30k per month.
2. I'm also looking for tax-saving investments under 80c. So please suggest some good MFs.
3. Which platform do I have to use? Zerodha or Smallcases or INDmoney or please suggest me.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Omkeshwar Singh: Siva, routing savings into investments in mutual fund is investment and not spending :)
1&2) you may consider from:
- UTI flexi cap fund – Growth.
- Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth
- Samco Flexi Cap – Growth
- Axis Long term Equity Fund Growth (ELSS for Tax )
- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth
3)You need not worry about choosing the platform, any will do!
Aloke Khamaru: I am 50+ years old. I am having the following mutual funds since Aug’2018. Total amount invested Rs 10 lakh. Last year December Wtd. Avg annualised return was 15% (Avg age days is 1356 days), now it has come down to around 9%. What is your advice – any change in the portfolio required? Or Should I keep for longer time?
ABSL Equity Hybrid’95 Fund – 3 lakh – current value 3.78 lakh (appreciation 29.18%)
HDFC Balance Advantage Fund- 2.5 lakh – current value 3.55 lakh
ICICI Prudebtial Blue chip Fund – 2 lakh – current value 2.78 lakh
Nippon India Multicap Fund – 50 thousand – current value 68 thousand
TATA Multicap Fund – 2 lakh - current value 2.83 lakh.
Also, please suggest any good SIP for investment.
Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly continue; markets are in corrective mode therefore the returns presently may not look good, however the funds are decent.
For SIPs you may consider a couple of schemes from:
- UTI flexi cap fund – Growth.
- Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth
- Samco Flexi Cap – Growth
- Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth
- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth
Amulya Kadiri: I am 32 years old and working in a middle management position in a PSU. I am investing in the following MFS through monthly SIPS @ Rs 7500 each.
Please suggest the appropriateness of these funds for realising my long term goal of wealth creation. I am investing for the past over 3 years and can continue for another 7 odd years.
1. ABSL FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND - DIR- GROWTH
2. AXIS FOCUSED 25 FUND - DIR- GROWTH
3. HDFC MIDCAP OPPORTUNITIES FUND - DIR- GROWTH
4. ICICI PRU BAL ADVANTAGE FUND - DIR- GROWTH [LUMP SUM, NO SIPS]
5. ICICI PRU EQTY & DEBT FUND- DIR- GROWTH
6. MIRAE ASSET LARGECAP FUND -DIR-GROWTH
7. PARAG PARIK FLEXICAP FUND - DIR- GROWTH
8. SUNDARAM LARGE & MIDCAP FUND - DIR - GROWTH
9. SBI SMALL CAP FUND - DIR- GROWTH.
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue
Aditya Kaushal: I am 43, and currently working. I need funds for my child's education and my retired life. I am currently running following MFs and wish to know whether I should continue. And please kindly suggest some good SIP to invest 15-20K per month.
1. Axis Bluechip Fund: 10000 per month
2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India fund - Plan - Growth: 15000 per month
Omkeshwar Singh: Both are good funds, please continue, further you may consider 2 /3 schemes from:
- UTI flexi cap fund – Growth.
- Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth
- Samco Flexi Cap – Growth
- Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth
- Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth
Amit Sharma: Hope you're doing fine. I am 45, currently working and plan to retire in future once I have monthly income of 75000 per month. I am currently running following MFs and wish to know whether I should continue and for how long to invest so as to achieve my monthly income of 75000. Also, which MFs to redeem in case of any emergency? Kindly suggest.
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth 5000 Per Month Last 8 Years
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Growth 5000 Per Month Last 3 Years
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund Growth 5000 Per Month Last 8 Years
SBI Small Cap Fund Growth 10000 Per Month Last 3 Years
AXIS Bluechip Fund Growth 20000 Per Month Last 5 Years
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund- Plan Growth 10000 Per Month Last 2 Years
AXIS Bluechip Fund Growth 6 Lacs Lump sum Last 2 Years
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth 6.5 Lacs Lump sum Last Years
Omkeshwar Singh: For monthly income of Rs. 75000 a corpus of Rs. 1.2 crs is required.
For emergency start investment into short term debt / liquid fund so that it can be liquidated at short notice with lower risk!
The funds are good, please continue!
Pranabananda Satapathy: I am 48. I am investing in these funds for the last 5 years. Please suggest whether I can continue with this for another 10 years or need some changes.
1) ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000
2) DSP MID CAP FUND--GROWTH - Rs.3000
3) HDFC MID CAP OPPORTUNITIES FUND-GROWTH - Rs.2000
4) ICICI PRUDENTIAL VALUE DISCOVERY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000
5) MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000
6) MIRAE ASSET TAX SAVER FUND-GROWTH - Rs.2000
7) HDFC CHILDRENS GIFT FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1000
8) AXIS FLEXI CAP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.3000
9) MIRAE ASSET HYBRID-EQUITY FUND-GROWTH - Rs.1500
10) MIRAE ASSET MIDCAP FUND-GROWTH - Rs.3000
11) NIPPON INDIA SMALL CAP FUND -GROWTH - Rs.1000
Sir, I have 5 lakh to invest for a long term say for 10 years. Please suggest in which fund to invest. Also suggest the mode of investment whether to invest as STP or in lump sum.
Omkeshwar Singh: No further funds are required, you may invest in the same funds
Munish Singla: I am 34, a beginner in MF and have recently started to invest in MF by SIP mode of Rs 5000. I am investing in these funds:
Axis blue chip - 2000
Icici prudential blue chip - 500
Mirae asset emerging bluechip - 1000
HDFC gold fund - 1500
Please suggest the funds for child education, retirement and breakup for the same.
Omkeshwar Singh: These are decent funds, no need to add any more funds, depending upon the corpus required for different goals step up the amount in the above funds only!
Anamika Pandey: I am a reader of your blog and like the same. I am a 39 year single working female. Please examine my portfolio and let me know if any changes have to be made so that I can generate maximum returns on my investments.
Also plan to withdraw/use lump sum investments for home buying. Kindly advise. I plan to continue the SIPs for the long term.
My lump sum investments are as follows:
My SIP portfolio is as below:
Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, continue with SIPs, you may liquidate lumpsums for the home purchase starting with Liquid / Short term liquid / debt funds.
If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.
