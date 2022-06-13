MF Guru: 'Review MFs as your hard earned money is invested'

'I want to raise Rs 50 lakh in 10 years through MFs.'

'So far not taken any MF, want to start immediately. Kindly guide.'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Sudipto: I am having lump sum amount of 15 lakh and I am interested in investing in mutual fund for long term for corpus creation. Time Line is 15 years. Please suggest mutual fund for below risk appetite.



Risk: Safe/Balanced



Risk: Moderate

Omkeshwar Singh: You may look at a hybrid Balanced Advantage fund – Growth option i.e. Icici Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund – Growth

Pankaj: I'm 42, a beginner, in the MF sector. I want to start investing with a small amount of Rs 500 per month as an SIP for 5 years in SBI Infrastructure Fund Direct Growth. Due to lot of Credit Card debt could not invest aggressively, but within 1-2 years can invest aggressively with minimum Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 pm. Kindly suggest would it be beneficial to me?

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider from:

UTI flexi cap fund – Growth. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth Samco Flexi Cap – Growth Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth

MANOJ KUMAR: I am investing Rs 16000 through SIP in the following fund from last 2 years.

Nippon India value fund @1000

UTI flexi cap fund @ 2000

Edelweiss Balanced advantage fund @1000

Mirae Asset Emerging Blue-chip Fund @2000

ICICI Pru value discovery fund@1000

Quant Tax Plan @2000

ABSL Corporate bond fund @2000

Edelweiss govt securities fund @1000.

Canara Robeko Blue chip equity fund @2000

Axis small cap fund @2000

I want to know the following:

My SIP selection are right & Balanced?

Omkeshwar Singh: YES

2. Further I want to invest 4000/- more Pl guide which SIP amount to increase or create new SIP in which fund.

My investment target is for minimum 5 years. You are requested to please guide as soon as possible.

Omkeshwar Singh: Increase in any one of the above, already too many funds in portfolio, no need to add more.

Rudra Dutta: I am 38 working in the IT sector. My target is to create a retirement corpus of Rs 6-7 crore. Please evaluate my SIPs:

Mirae Large Cap Dir Gwth - 20000/month

Axis Growth Opp. Dir Gwth - 20000/month

Canara Emerging Eqts. Dir Gwth - 20000/month

PGIM Flexicap Dir Gwth - 20000/month

Apart from this, I am also investing in NPS and company EPF.

Omkeshwar Singh: Your SIPs are fine, and the corpus can be creates as required

Thomas Thadathil: I am 57 and interested in taking MFs through SIP and Yearly mode. I want to raise Rs 50 lakh in 10 years through MFs. So far not taken any MF, want to start immediately. Kindly guide to invest and which MF is better. I would like to take some risk.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider from:

UTI flexi cap fund – Growth. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth Samco Flexi Cap – Growth Axis Esg Equity Fund Growth Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Satyasourav Acharya: I will turn 19 years in July. I am currently investing in these funds and plan on investing till 45. What changes should I make?

Current amount-5000

1. ICICI Prudential Nasdaq 100-500

2. ICICI Prudential Nifty Index-500

3. Axis Blue Chip Fund-1000

4. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap-1000

5. ICICI Prudential Technology Fund-1000

6. Axis Long term Eliss Fund-500

7. ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50-500

Omkeshwar Singh: No change is required presently

Naushad Khan: I am 34 and recently started the following SIPs per month. Need your guidance for the same.

(a) Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Direct growth - 2000/-

(b) Tata Digital India Fund Direct growth - 1000/-

(c) Axis Midcap direct plan growth - 1000/-

(d) SBI small cap fund direct growth - 1000/-

(e) ICICI PRUDENTIAL Technology direct plan growth - 1000/-

(f) BOI AXA small cap fund direct growth - 500/-

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Sagar Gudhka: I have currently started SIP from July 2021. I am 25 years old. My investment horizon is 20 years.

I am investing Rs 5000 monthly in UTI Nifty Index fund and Rs 5000 in UTI Nifty Next 50 Index fund. Please guide me whether I should continue with the same or should there be some changes?

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Kumar: Need your advice on following mutual funds currently investing on the following. Kindly note I need to make a corpus of 30 lakh within a span of 5 to 6 years. Will this be sufficient or should I invest more? If yes, kindly suggest some good ones and amount to be invested in each accordingly.

How much monthly contribution helps in reaching the target? Kindly provide me with a permanent portfolio which I need not turn back further. Like long term, medium term and short term with amount to be invested in each with your shortlisted funds.

Uti flexi Cap fund =1000/ month

Axis long term fund growth=500/month

Axis 100 index fund =500/ month

Existing portfolio not invested further on below mentioned funds.

Sbi blue-chip fund 20000 invested (to continue or not existing from past 6 years

Aditya Birla sunlife 96=20000 invested (not investing as of now existing from 5 years)

Other than this I am investing in PPF 2000/month.

Omkeshwar Singh: For a corpus of Rs. 30 lakhs in 5 -6 years, the monthly investment required is Rs. 30000 to Rs. 35000. There is no permanent portfolio. We need to review as our hard earned money is invested.

Few funds that can be considered are:

1. UTI flexi cap fund – Growth.

2. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth

3. Samco Flexi Cap – Growth

4. Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

5. Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Dhanajayan S: I have home loan of 61,50,000 for 30 years. I want to close the loan in 10 years or before that. Please suggest the mutual fund which would help me achieve my goal in 5 years and 10 years.

In HDFC Life I am doing SIP of Rs3000.

Omkeshwar Singh: For protection, insurance is best, but for investment MFs are better option.

A SIP / SIP basket of Rs. 25,000 is required to achieve the target in 9 years.

You may consider these schemes:

1. UTI flexi cap fund – Growth.

2. Parag Parikh Flexi cap - Growth

3. Samco Flexi Cap – Growth

4. Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

5. Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan – Growth

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

