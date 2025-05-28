HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 Things To Do When You Are ANGRY

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
May 28, 2025 09:59 IST

Mental health expert Anu Krishna suggests three tips that will help you take control of your emotions so you can heal and transform the way you respond.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff
Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

how to deal with extreme emotions

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Darlings -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Are you someone who is easily triggered by someone's presence or actions?

It's okay to feel angry, hurt or overwhelmed with emotion; it's human.

In real life, extreme emotions, especially "rage, can be deeply destructive especially to yourself," warns rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mental health expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

"Awareness is important so that you can change your behaviour," she adds.

Here are three things Anu suggests you do when you feel extremely hurt, angry or helpless:

  • How to take control of your emotions? Ask rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

anu krishna: how to handle extreme emotions in a relationship

rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
