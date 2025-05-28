3 Things To Do When You Are ANGRY

Mental health expert Anu Krishna suggests three tips that will help you take control of your emotions so you can heal and transform the way you respond.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Darlings -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Are you someone who is easily triggered by someone's presence or actions?

It's okay to feel angry, hurt or overwhelmed with emotion; it's human.

In real life, extreme emotions, especially "rage, can be deeply destructive especially to yourself," warns rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mental health expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

"Awareness is important so that you can change your behaviour," she adds.

Here are three things Anu suggests you do when you feel extremely hurt, angry or helpless:

