5 Ways To Spend Quality Time With Family

Dr Upneet Kaur, therapist and marriage counsellor, suggests simple ways how you can strengthen your family bond while balancing a busy life and career.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the OTT series Gullak -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLiv

May 15 is celebrated as The International Day of Families.

It was established by the United Nations in 1993 to raise awareness about the importance of families and the issues they face.

It's a day to celebrate the diversity of family life, acknowledge the challenges families face, and promote policies that support strong family units.

Whether you grow up together or meet only on special occasions, being with your family members is a wonderful feeling.

As children get married and chase a different future, it is natural for families to drift apart, sometimes temporarily or emotionally.

That doesn't necessarily mean you don't love each other enough.

Here are some simple ways you can strengthen your family bond while balancing a busy life and career.

1. Technology detoxification

Today, everyone you see is busy glued to their mobile phones or working their hearts away attending work calls and meetings on their laptops.

Irrespective of how busy your schedule is, we should always take out some time for the family, away from the gadgets that distance us.

How about planning a meal without a mobile or laptop on the dinner table?

All you have to do is talk and listen to each other.

2. Active listening

The current situation is such that kids are highly demanding and due to workplace stress and burnout parents are not able to spend quality time with their kids.

The solution? Reserve some time to just LISTEN to your family members, especially your children and try to understand them.

Ask them about their school or college, and listen to their stories and experiences.

This will slowly help strengthen your family bond.

3. Plan outings with your family

You don't need to plan an expensive vacation.

It could be something simple as visiting a supermarket, watching a movie in a theatre or playing an outdoor game.

Small events like these will help you to make new memories with your family and kids.

4. Show appreciation and gratitude

Say 'Thank You' more often.

To your wife, parents, maybe also your kids.

Try to express gratitude and appreciation for each other, through small gestures or heartfelt conversations.

5. Practice forgiveness and understanding

We all get upset and say/do hurtful things. But follow it up with forgiveness.

Let go of the grudges and misunderstandings, and work towards forgiveness and empathy.

A heartfelt apology can mend several broken bridges.

I really hope you will understand the importance of the above mentioned tips and find a way to include this in your daily life.