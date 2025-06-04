Anuskha-Virat's 9 Relationship Lessons

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have consistently shown us how to build a relationship that thrives under pressure and celebrates each other's victories as their own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

When Virat Kohli broke down in tears after RCB's IPL 2025 victory, he ran straight to his wife Anushka Sharma. That emotional embrace -- 18 years of dreams finally realised -- became an instant symbol of their unbreakable bond.

As millions watched Virat cry in Anushka's arms, the world witnessed what true partnership looks like.

From their first meeting on a shampoo commercial in 2013 to becoming parents of two children, this power couple has consistently shown us how to build a relationship that thrives under pressure and celebrates each other's victories as their own.

Through the years, they have underscored some strong relationship goals:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

1. Be each other's strongest support system

Anushka has been Virat's biggest support system, attending matches even while they were dating. During the IPL 2025 final, she jumped with joy, sharing his tears of happiness. As she has often said: 'I'm married to my best friend.'

Virat has consistently acknowledged Anushka's role in his success.

Lesson: True partnership means being each other's biggest cheerleader. Your partner's success should feel like your victory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

2. Choose each other. Every. Single. Day.

Despite demanding careers that left them together for only 21 days in their first six months of their marriage, they made every moment count.

Their relationship -- built on loyalty, growth, and unconditional support -- is about choosing each other consistently.

Lesson: Love isn't just a feeling; it's a daily choice, especially when life gets overwhelming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

3. Weather storms together

In 2016, breakup rumours swirled when Virat unfollowed Anushka on social media and posted 'Heartbroken'. They reconciled, with Virat later thanking Anushka for making him a better person.

Their resilience shows how facing challenges together strengthens bonds.

Lesson: Every relationship faces storms. What matters is your commitment to working through difficulties together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

4. Respect individual growth

Anushka and Virat emphasise not interfering in each other's careers. This mutual respect allows them to grow individually while supporting one another. Whether stepping into parenthood or exploring new ventures, they evolve as a team.

Lesson: Healthy relationships require two whole individuals who choose to share their lives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

5. Stay grounded despite the fame

Despite their stardom, both remain humble and authentic. They've mastered keeping their relationship's essence private, nurturing their love away from the media glare while staying true to their values.

Lesson: Create sacred spaces where your love can flourish away from outside noise and pressure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

6. Defend and protect each other

When Virat's performance dipped in 2016, Anushka faced criticism and trolling from his fans. Virat publicly defended her saying she had only motivated him. They consistently shield each other from negativity, making their relationship a safe haven.

Lesson: Be your partner's shield against the world's negativity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

7. Find joy in simple moments

Beyond glamour, Anushka and Virat cherish everyday gestures -- flying kisses during matches, quiet getaways and ordinary moments together.

Lesson: It's the small, consistent acts of love that build lasting relationships, not grand gestures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

8. Build a partnership based on friendship

Anushka describes their bond as 'an amazing blend of love, respect and understanding'. When told she's married to a great batsman, she responded, 'I am married to the greatest man in the world.'

Virat, on the other hand, consistently calls her his safe haven.

Lesson: The strongest romantic relationships are built on solid friendships.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

9. Publicly acknowledge your partner's contribution in your life

Virat has consistently credited Anushka's transformative influence on his life. 'You know I had no brains before,' he once said. 'Ever since she has come into my life, she's taught me a lot of things. I've learnt a lot, become more sensible because of her,' he once said. He regularly acknowledges her support, admitting that she has made him more open-minded.

When he scored his 81st century, he said, 'Anushka has consistently stood by my side. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, what goes on in the head when you don`t play as well...'

Anushka has been equally vocal about how Virat inspires her growth. In a heartfelt birthday post for him, she wrote: 'You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless... I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion.'

Lesson: Don't be shy about crediting your partner's role in your growth -- public acknowledgment of their influence strengthens your bond.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Watching Virat and Anushka's emotional celebration after RCB's victory showed us more than a cricket triumph; it reveals what love looks like when built on the right foundation.

Their relationship proves that in a world where everything moves fast, it's possible to build something lasting and beautiful.

They remind us that the best love stories aren't perfect -- they're real, resilient and rooted in genuine respect and friendship.