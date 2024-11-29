News
Home  » Get Ahead » Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...

Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
November 29, 2024 09:24 IST
Ashika Ranganath's charm extends beyond her movie performances.

Her sartorial choices often reflect her admiration for traditional Indian attire.

Ashika -- who stars with Siddharth in the romantic comedy, Miss You -- is known to celebrate her cultural identity through her wardrobe.

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: This soft pastel sari is exactly the right choice for Ashika. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashika Ranganath/Instagram

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: And that micro bindi is the perfect add-on.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: This lavender Kanjeevaram shines with understated glamour.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: Ashika Ranganath's peach and beige pleated lehenga paired with emerald-studded jewellery is a style masterclass.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: Ashika wears a classic black and gold sheer sari with pearl jewellery.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: Chandelier earrings go so well with a sheer ivory sari.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: She wears a sheer turquoise sari with a golden blouse and matching stone choker -- perfect for a festive occasion.

 

 

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: Ashika's deep pink halterneck blouse and black-green-pink sari is a showstopper. A black micro bindi and the intricate design of the silver and stone chandbalis add a touch of vintage elegance.

 

Ashika Ranganath

IMAGE: Ashika paints pretty picture in a pink-purple Kanjeevaram teamed with eye-catching temple jewellery.

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
