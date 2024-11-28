Shraddha, Kajal, Jannat Just Love This Vibe!

Bollywood divas are proving that sheer saris are a really cool vibe!
They can shine with glittering sequins or showcase delicate lace as they celebrate femininity.
If you're looking to channel your inner apsara and turn heads at every event, this trend is exactly what you need. Time to go sheer, sassy and splendacious!
IMAGE: Take a page out of Kajal's style diaries and own this desi trend! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram
IMAGE: Nora's ethereal sheer sari, embellished with little flowers, is the perfect ensemble for a special celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aastha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Transparent yet mysterious -- Jannat's baroque inspired black 'n' gold ensemble is the best of both worlds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram
IMAGE: Grace meets boldness in Disha's shimmery drape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: Ridhi's graceful floral mint green sari is breath of fresh air. That bow detail on the blouse adds an interesting spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh's radiant avatar is stealing hearts everywhere. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Light, breezy and dignified... Srinidhi's choice gets our vote. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Nothing says Bollywood chutzpah like a sultry chiffon sari moment with diamond jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Shraddha glows in the season's latest rage -- a tissue silk
sheer sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
