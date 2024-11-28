News
Shraddha, Kajal, Jannat Just Love This Vibe!

Shraddha, Kajal, Jannat Just Love This Vibe!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
November 28, 2024 10:40 IST
Bollywood divas are proving that sheer saris are a really cool vibe!

They can shine with glittering sequins or showcase delicate lace as they celebrate femininity.

If you're looking to channel your inner apsara and turn heads at every event, this trend is exactly what you need. Time to go sheer, sassy and splendacious!

Kajal A Kitchlu

IMAGE: Take a page out of Kajal's style diaries and own this desi trend! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora's ethereal sheer sari, embellished with little flowers, is the perfect ensemble for a special celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aastha Sharma/Instagram

 

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

IMAGE: Transparent yet mysterious -- Jannat's baroque inspired black 'n' gold ensemble is the best of both worlds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram

 

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Grace meets boldness in Disha's shimmery drape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Ridhi's graceful floral mint green sari is breath of fresh air. That bow detail on the blouse adds an interesting spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh's radiant avatar is stealing hearts everywhere. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Srinidhi Shetty

IMAGE: Light, breezy and dignified... Srinidhi's choice gets our vote. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Nothing says Bollywood chutzpah like a sultry chiffon sari moment with diamond jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha glows in the season's latest rage -- a tissue silk sheer sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
