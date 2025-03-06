Are White Shirts Boring? No, Say Mrunal, Avneet...

The white shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Its versatility is unmatched and it seamlessly transitions from professional to casual, from day to night.

Here's how you can ensure your white shirt look never gets boring.

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur is redefining boss chic with a black tie and a killer skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur keeps it classy and bold -- because who says you can't slay with a white shirt? Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa’s got that perfect balance of edgy and chic with cargo jeans and a white overshirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan serves poolside vibes with a white shirt and a splash of green. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone showing us how to turn neutrals into a style statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa’s giving us edgy, elegant vibes with a white shirt and corset. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh turns heads in a white shirt and blingy jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s rocking that boss girl look with a white shirt and Doc Martens boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Dayena Erappa’s all about mixing formal with casual as she wears a white shirt, tie and wide-leg jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayena Erappa/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES