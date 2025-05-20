Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal At Cannes

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Adding grace to the Cannes film festival, movie legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal on Monday evening marked an exquisite appearance on the red carpet.

Ahead of the screening of Aranyer Din Ratri, Sharmila's daughter Saba Pataudi share the pictures and wrote, 'Let the party begin....! Moments before the Red carpet .... scene. In the midst of chaos was calm. Hectic yet happy. Frenzy and fantastic. And self conscious. Mixed emotions coursing through , yet here is a chance to explore the NEW. Always start afresh.

'Believe in yourself and make the most of opportunities. They're there today. The future isn't here yet. Live it up.'

For the special screening of Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes, Sharmila and Simi were dressed to the nines.

Sharmila donned a stunning green sari while Simi walked the red carpet in an ivory outfit. Sharmila was accompanied by Saba.

Interestingly, this marked Simi's debut at Cannes.

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore with daughter Saba Pataudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri was restored over six years under the leadership of American filmmaker Wes Anderson.

The restoration project began in 2019 when Anderson, through his position on the board of Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation, initiated discussions about preserving the film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel director's passion for Ray's work drove the collaborative effort between The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, with funding provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, as per Variety.

IMAGE: Simi Garewal with Saba. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

'Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved, but the nearly-forgotten Days and Nights in the Forest (Aranyer Din Ratri's title in the West) is a special/particular gem,' Anderson said.

'Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to (John) Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them.

'The great Soumitra Chatterjee: Lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: Mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece,' Anderson said.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff