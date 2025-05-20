HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal At Cannes

Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal At Cannes

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 11:12 IST

x

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Adding grace to the Cannes film festival, movie legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal on Monday evening marked an exquisite appearance on the red carpet.

Ahead of the screening of Aranyer Din Ratri, Sharmila's daughter Saba Pataudi share the pictures and wrote, 'Let the party begin....! Moments before the Red carpet .... scene. In the midst of chaos was calm. Hectic yet happy. Frenzy and fantastic. And self conscious. Mixed emotions coursing through , yet here is a chance to explore the NEW. Always start afresh.

'Believe in yourself and make the most of opportunities. They're there today. The future isn't here yet. Live it up.'

For the special screening of Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes, Sharmila and Simi were dressed to the nines.

Sharmila donned a stunning green sari while Simi walked the red carpet in an ivory outfit. Sharmila was accompanied by Saba.

Interestingly, this marked Simi's debut at Cannes.

 

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore with daughter Saba Pataudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri was restored over six years under the leadership of American filmmaker Wes Anderson.

The restoration project began in 2019 when Anderson, through his position on the board of Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation, initiated discussions about preserving the film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel director's passion for Ray's work drove the collaborative effort between The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, with funding provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, as per Variety.

IMAGE: Simi Garewal with Saba. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

'Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved, but the nearly-forgotten Days and Nights in the Forest (Aranyer Din Ratri's title in the West) is a special/particular gem,' Anderson said.

'Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to (John) Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them.

'The great Soumitra Chatterjee: Lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: Mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece,' Anderson said.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?
Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?
Urvashi Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Urvashi Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Parul Goes Gold At Cannes
Parul Goes Gold At Cannes
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes
Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

VIDEOS

French delegation meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence1:41

French delegation meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan5:00

How Army's Air Defence Systems destroyed targets in Pakistan

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at Theppakadu3:41

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD