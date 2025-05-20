A Surprise For Denzel Washington In Cannes

A few days ago it was Robert De Niro, on Monday night it was Denzel Washington's turn to be surprised at the Cannes film festival.
Denzel was honoured with a honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.
Just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, Cannes Festival Director Thierry Fremaux presented the Palme d'Or.
The Highest 2 Lowest cast: Jason Michael Berman, Denzel Washington, Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright, Aubrey Joseph, Ilfenesh Hadera, Director Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, Wendell Pierce and Alan Fox.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff