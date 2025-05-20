HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » A Surprise For Denzel Washington In Cannes

A Surprise For Denzel Washington In Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 20, 2025 11:54 IST

x

Photograph: Sameer Al-Doumy/Reuters

A few days ago it was Robert De Niro, on Monday night it was Denzel Washington's turn to be surprised at the Cannes film festival.

Denzel was honoured with a honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.

 

Photograph: Sameer Al-Doumy/Reuters

Just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, Cannes Festival Director Thierry Fremaux presented the Palme d'Or.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The Highest 2 Lowest cast: Jason Michael Berman, Denzel Washington, Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright, Aubrey Joseph, Ilfenesh Hadera, Director Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, Wendell Pierce and Alan Fox.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

A$AP Rocky assists Rihanna who is pregnant with her third child.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Dakota Johnson twirls.

 

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Jason Momoa gets romantic with girlfriend Adria Arjona

 

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Edward Norton with wife Shauna Robertson.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
What's Sharmila Tagore Doing In Cannes?
What's Sharmila Tagore Doing In Cannes?
Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?
Guess Who Is This Actress At Cannes?
Like Mouni's Look At Cannes?
Like Mouni's Look At Cannes?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

VIDEOS

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at Theppakadu3:41

Tamil Nadu: India's first Mahouts Village inaugurated at...

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video1:12

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video

Over 3000 Illegal structures demolished in Ahmedabad4:15

Over 3000 Illegal structures demolished in Ahmedabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD