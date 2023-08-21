When Kriti's In Masti Mode...

Bold.
Sassy.
Fun.
We are talking about both Kriti Kharbanda and her sense of style.
Her fans appreciate it, as does her boyfriend -- actor Pulkit Samrat.
At times a pataka, mostly a hot mess, this girl is -- as she herself says -- 'too glam to give a damn'.
IMAGE: Who needs bling when you can steal the spotlight in print?
A thigh high slit, a beautiful back, a sultry pose... and the camera's ready to melt!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: Is that a sharara? Or a sari? Or a polka-dotted dupatta worn over flared, pleated bottoms?
This is what one gets when 'desi girl meet Barbie'. Our word: It's fab.
IMAGE: Kriti knows she has fab abs!
IMAGE: That's how you see a beautiful rainbow on a bright, sunny day!
IMAGE: 'To the week that was :) I soaked up the sun, played in the sand and smiled. A lot,' says Kriti.
Psst! Is chocolate your go-to hue too?
IMAGE: One can never go wrong with a lacy cover-up.