When Kriti's In Masti Mode...

When Kriti's In Masti Mode...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 21, 2023 11:24 IST
Bold. 

Sassy. 

Fun.

We are talking about both Kriti Kharbanda and her sense of style.

Her fans appreciate it, as does her boyfriend -- actor Pulkit Samrat. 

At times a pataka, mostly a hot mess, this girl is -- as she herself says -- 'too glam to give a damn'.       

IMAGE: Who needs bling when you can steal the spotlight in print? 
A thigh high slit, a beautiful back, a sultry pose... and the camera's ready to melt!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is that a sharara? Or a sari? Or a polka-dotted dupatta worn over flared, pleated bottoms?
This is what one gets when 'desi girl meet Barbie'. Our word: It's fab.  

 

IMAGE: Kriti knows she has fab abs!

 

IMAGE: That's how you see a beautiful rainbow on a bright, sunny day!

 

IMAGE: 'To the week that was :) I soaked up the sun, played in the sand and smiled. A lot,' says Kriti.
Psst! Is chocolate your go-to hue too? 

 

IMAGE: One can never go wrong with a lacy cover-up. 

REDIFF STYLE
