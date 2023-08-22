Meet Katrina Kaif's Stunning Lookalike

Amy Alea is a style chameleon. And she's forever ready to channel her inner Aphrodite.
Step into Indian-Australian actor Amy Aela's Instagram world.
The first thing you'll notice is her uncanny resemblance to another stunning looking actress, Katrina Kaif. In fact, after browsing through a few posts, you might just feel you're looking at Kat's timeline. Fans are confident it won't be long before Salman Khan signs her up for one of his productions.
While Amy is best recognised for her work in Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, she was a part of Runway 34 as well.
The actor also shook a leg with Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Naam Mera.
This beauty from Allahabad has a degree in marketing from Edith Cowan University in Australia and is a huge advocate of plant-based diets; she hopes to 'review the world from a compassionate perspective' with her page, Kindness With Amy.
While she may be a 10/10, the trolls haven't spared her; they've asked to lose weight and 'tone up' pretty often.
And her response? '(It) inspires me further to be comfortable with how I am.'
She adds, 'As long as you're healthy, your weight is your prerogative. Love the skin you're in!'