HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Anupama Parameswaran Is A Real Sundari!

Anupama Parameswaran Is A Real Sundari!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 25, 2025 12:16 IST

x

Anupama Parameswaran likes bright vibrancy in her wardrobe and her smile lights up her eyes.

The gal with the curls -- who acts in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema -- is looking forward to her next release, Dragon.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at some of her style favourites.

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama pairs earthy brown with a bright marigold flower and a brighter smile. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Roses, winged eyeliner and those magnificent curls are all Anupama needs to conquer the world.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: That gorgeous mix of modern patterns and traditional jewellery go so well together.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Confidence looks great on Anupama as she rocks black coords with a hot pink blazer.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: She knows just how to make that divine organza lehenga dance for the camera.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama’s ruler-print blazer is on point.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Do saris need to be boring? Of course not, proves Anupama.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: She showcases the striking beauty of dark romance in this ruched black dress.

 

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama embodies power and grace in her black suit.

Anupama Parameswaran

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

webstory image 2

8 Simple But Important Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean

webstory image 3

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

VIDEOS

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of Russia's invasion of Ukraine1:14

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of...

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh1:15

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event in Assam1:22

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD