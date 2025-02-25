Anupama Parameswaran Is A Real Sundari!

Anupama Parameswaran likes bright vibrancy in her wardrobe and her smile lights up her eyes.

The gal with the curls -- who acts in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema -- is looking forward to her next release, Dragon.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at some of her style favourites.

IMAGE: Anupama pairs earthy brown with a bright marigold flower and a brighter smile. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: Roses, winged eyeliner and those magnificent curls are all Anupama needs to conquer the world.

IMAGE: That gorgeous mix of modern patterns and traditional jewellery go so well together.

IMAGE: Confidence looks great on Anupama as she rocks black coords with a hot pink blazer.

IMAGE: She knows just how to make that divine organza lehenga dance for the camera.

IMAGE: Anupama’s ruler-print blazer is on point.

IMAGE: Do saris need to be boring? Of course not, proves Anupama.

IMAGE: She showcases the striking beauty of dark romance in this ruched black dress.

IMAGE: Anupama embodies power and grace in her black suit.

