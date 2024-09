Vedhika loves the company of the ocean.

How do we know? Take a look at her Instagram posts where she makes waves with her stunning beach outfits.

Here’s style inspo from the Petta Rap actor for your next beach vacay.

IMAGE: A riot of colours. A pleated hem. A scrunched top. One statement sleeve... What could be too much is definitely not too much :)

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vedhika/Instagram

IMAGE: Confused about whether you should wear a monokini or a bikini? How about a swimsuit that looks like both?

IMAGE: Vedhika throws on a white shirt over her stringed pink bikini.

IMAGE: Is that a skort she wearing with her tank top?

IMAGE: How pretty is that flower applique work on the blush pink bikini!

IMAGE: An aqua green bikini peeps through the lacy black cover-up.