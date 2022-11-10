News
Ananya, Sonnalli, Malavika Get The Party Started

By REDIFF STYLE
November 10, 2022 08:57 IST
Diamonds may be a rich girl's friend.

Sequins are every girl's BFF. Some men's too.

Festivals, weddings, births, birthday parties, christenings, sagaees or soirees, you will feel naked at these gatherings without a little shimmer.

 

IMAGE: Pink, red, peach and orange: The colours of Ananya Panday's lehenga-choli need the glimmer to dazzle.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's chammak challo moment! Naturally she doesn't require much make up or accessories. The glitter gets the job done.Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her eloquent eyes are more stunning than the golden mermaid-cut, strappy-neck gown Raai Laxmi is wearing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushali Kumar's look is very blue and rather elegant. Purple lips, wavy hair and heavy eye makeup pile on more grandeur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The light scattering of sequins is all Sophie Choudry's lehenga costume wants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall in a lustrous black sari and a zipper-style bustier should find a red carpet soon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
