Ananya, Sonnalli, Malavika Get The Party Started

Diamonds may be a rich girl's friend.
Sequins are every girl's BFF. Some men's too.
Festivals, weddings, births, birthday parties, christenings, sagaees or soirees, you will feel naked at these gatherings without a little shimmer.
IMAGE: Pink, red, peach and orange: The colours of Ananya Panday's lehenga-choli need the glimmer to dazzle.
IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's chammak challo moment! Naturally she doesn't require much make up or accessories. The glitter gets the job done.Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
IMAGE: Her eloquent eyes are more stunning than the golden mermaid-cut, strappy-neck gown Raai Laxmi is wearing.
IMAGE: Khushali Kumar's look is very blue and rather elegant. Purple lips, wavy hair and heavy eye makeup pile on more grandeur.
IMAGE: The light scattering of sequins is all Sophie Choudry's lehenga costume wants.
IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall in a lustrous black sari and a zipper-style bustier should find a red carpet soon.
