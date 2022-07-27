Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

While the classic monochrome swimsuit never fails, women want to have fun with stripes, cutouts, halternecks, floral designs and upside down bikinis as well.

Photographs: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

The embellished halterneck and stripes give a playful look to this two-piece.

The belly piercing will take you back to the late '90s.

The hottest swimsuit trend of 2022 is the one-shoulder, asymmetrical style.

The gold hoop and textured fabric give an edge to this two-piece.

The love for pastels is a trend that's not going to die soon.

This look brings out a flirty, feminine side, especially with the oversized butterfly tucked into the strap.

Cutouts in vibrant prints are everywhere, and swimsuit bottoms are getting thinner.

Dive deep into the wild side with a one-shoulder cutout bikini top and high-waist briefs.

This one-piece with abstract prints and cutouts is a great way to show off your toned abs.

This swimsuit will let you combine your love for cutouts, metallic colours and criss-cross patterns.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com