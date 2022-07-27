Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

While the classic monochrome swimsuit never fails, women want to have fun with stripes, cutouts, halternecks, floral designs and upside down bikinis as well.
The embellished halterneck and stripes give a playful look to this two-piece.
The belly piercing will take you back to the late '90s.
The hottest swimsuit trend of 2022 is the one-shoulder, asymmetrical style.
The gold hoop and textured fabric give an edge to this two-piece.
The love for pastels is a trend that's not going to die soon.
This look brings out a flirty, feminine side, especially with the oversized butterfly tucked into the strap.
Cutouts in vibrant prints are everywhere, and swimsuit bottoms are getting thinner.
Dive deep into the wild side with a one-shoulder cutout bikini top and high-waist briefs.
This one-piece with abstract prints and cutouts is a great way to show off your toned abs.
This swimsuit will let you combine your love for cutouts, metallic colours and criss-cross patterns.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com