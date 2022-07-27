News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

Daring Bikini Styles From Italy!

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 27, 2022 16:59 IST
While the classic monochrome swimsuit never fails, women want to have fun with stripes, cutouts, halternecks, floral designs and upside down bikinis as well. 

 
Photographs: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

The embellished halterneck and stripes give a playful look to this two-piece. 

The belly piercing will take you back to the late '90s.

 

 

The hottest swimsuit trend of 2022 is the one-shoulder, asymmetrical style. 

The gold hoop and textured fabric give an edge to this two-piece. 

 

 

The love for pastels is a trend that's not going to die soon. 

This look brings out a flirty, feminine side, especially with the oversized butterfly tucked into the strap. 

 

 

Cutouts in vibrant prints are everywhere, and swimsuit bottoms are getting thinner.

 

 

Dive deep into the wild side with a one-shoulder cutout bikini top and high-waist briefs.

 

 

This one-piece with abstract prints and cutouts is a great way to show off your toned abs. 

 

 

This swimsuit will let you combine your love for cutouts, metallic colours and criss-cross patterns.   

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
