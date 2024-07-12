News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: July 12, 2024 21:38 IST
Last evening, in one of the final events leading up to the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding, a Shiv Shakti puja took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which has been lit up in glowing colours.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

All photographs: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

Radhika and Anant seek divine blessings.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

They offer kumkum.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

Radhika's offering; standing behind her are Anant and her father, Viren Merchant.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

Anant with his parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

Radhika, Nita, Anant and Mukeshbhai.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

Little Veda has a question for her grandmother.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani carefully watches his father.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

Shloka Ambani and Veda.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

The priest puts a shawl around Anant.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Shiv Shakti puja

The Ambani family raises their voice in prayer.

 

 

Watch: The puja at the Ambani residence.

Video: ANI

 

 

See: When Nita Ambani visited Varanasi before the wedding

Video: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
