News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Look Who Stole The Show At The Wedding...

Look Who Stole The Show At The Wedding...

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 12, 2024 22:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni with her parents Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
 

Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The trio looked stunning in coordinated ethnic attire. Dhoni sported a luxurious golden sherwani with matching Patiala pajamas, while Sakshi exuded elegance in a green anarkali. But it was Ziva who stole the show in a charming yellow kurta and matching pajamas.

Video: ANI

 

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians superstar Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya made a solo entry, looking dapper in a white kurta-pyjama set layered with a white embroidered coat.

Later Hardik posed for pictures with brother former Mumbai Indians member Krunal Pandya, sister-in-law wife Pankhuri Sharma and fellow MI cricketer Ishaan Kishan. Notably absent was Hardik's wife Natasa Stanković.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Captain K L Rahul with wife Athiya Shetty, father-in-law Sunil Shetty, mother-in-law Mana Shetty and brother-in-law Ahaan Shetty. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma. Photograph: ANI/X

 

Pragyan Ojha

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Pragyan Ojha with wife Karabi Baral. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Kris Srikanth

IMAGE: 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth with wife Vidya.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

FIFA

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar and their children Shania Serena Infantino, Alessia Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and IOC member since 2016, played a major role in helping India win the hosting rights for the IOC session in 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

John Cena

IMAGE: John Cena, who plans to retire from the WWE next year, poses for pictures on the red carpet. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Radhika, Anant Pray Before Their Wedding
Antilia Glows For THE Wedding
Antilia Glows For THE Wedding
Tycoons At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Tycoons At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon final
Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

Priyanka-Nick At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances