Look Who Stole The Show At The Wedding...

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni with her parents Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The trio looked stunning in coordinated ethnic attire. Dhoni sported a luxurious golden sherwani with matching Patiala pajamas, while Sakshi exuded elegance in a green anarkali. But it was Ziva who stole the show in a charming yellow kurta and matching pajamas.

Video: ANI

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians superstar Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya made a solo entry, looking dapper in a white kurta-pyjama set layered with a white embroidered coat.

Later Hardik posed for pictures with brother former Mumbai Indians member Krunal Pandya, sister-in-law wife Pankhuri Sharma and fellow MI cricketer Ishaan Kishan. Notably absent was Hardik's wife Natasa Stanković.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Captain K L Rahul with wife Athiya Shetty, father-in-law Sunil Shetty, mother-in-law Mana Shetty and brother-in-law Ahaan Shetty.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Pragyan Ojha with wife Karabi Baral. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth with wife Vidya.

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar and their children Shania Serena Infantino, Alessia Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino pose for pictures on the red carpet.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and IOC member since 2016, played a major role in helping India win the hosting rights for the IOC session in 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters