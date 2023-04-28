Alia's Jalwa Is The Best

The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians 2023 awards was less about influence and more of a glamourganza, with newly-minted mom Alia Bhatt leading the pack.

But then influence and fashion go hand and hand. It's one of life's truths that the better dressed you are the more you can influence? No?

The event, which took place in Mumbai, was an evening of zabardast who-can-do-it-better sweepstakes.

It was mighty difficult to decide who took the first prize. Maybe you can help us?

IMAGE: Gulabo zara itr gira do!

Hey Ranbir, can you handle all that swag?

Alia Bhatt -- all set to make her debut at the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening -- is all kaam and bijness in a sharp checked pantsuit that can even have David Beckham feeling envious.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Looking a bit like an awards statuette that's come alive in a sleek black off-shoulder number detailing her curves, Tamannaah Bhatia stood tall.

IMAGE: Lovely Mrunal Thakur ignites the ground she walks on in an an extravagant feathery dress meant for parasols and elegant carriage rides on the promenade.

IMAGE: There are too many focal points to this dress. Where should one look first, Jannu?

One of the ways Janhvi Kapoor stays forever alive in her fans' minds, nay hearts and desires, is leaving them lasting images to longingly remember her by?

Who could forget her in this bodacious gram-worthy gown with enough straps and cutouts to scramble the brain and boggle the senses.

IMAGE: Richa Chadha puts together enough heat to deflagrate the whole blessed venue in a fem-fem oldie velvet number with a front slit.

All she needs is a pair of pointy lorgnettes. And maybe a cigarette on a long holder to return us to the 1920s flappers era.