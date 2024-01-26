Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!

Don't have a tricolour outfit in mind?
Don't worry! You can always style your Republic Day look with accessories that bring out the patriot in you.
There's nothing expensive or over-the-top about these celeb-inspired looks that you'll want to copy right away.
IMAGE: This beaded green, orange and white choker will complement your outfit beautifully.
Remember to tie your hair back in a neat ponytail like Nitanshi Goel so that the neckpiece shines.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram
IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar's saffron turban is a great add-on to anything that you choose to wear on January 26.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram
IMAGE: You can never go wrong with vibrant tiranga bangles.
Just make sure you try out the Bole Chudiyaan pose like Adah Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: You can take inspiration from Sakshi Malikk's sheer dupatta with blue flowers, teamed with neela jhumkas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malikk/Instagram
IMAGE: Let Alia Bhatt inspire you to try out oversized saffron jhumkas and complete the look with matching lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram