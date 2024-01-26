Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!

Don't have a tricolour outfit in mind?

Don't worry! You can always style your Republic Day look with accessories that bring out the patriot in you.

There's nothing expensive or over-the-top about these celeb-inspired looks that you'll want to copy right away.

IMAGE: This beaded green, orange and white choker will complement your outfit beautifully.

Remember to tie your hair back in a neat ponytail like Nitanshi Goel so that the neckpiece shines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar's saffron turban is a great add-on to anything that you choose to wear on January 26.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with vibrant tiranga bangles.

Just make sure you try out the Bole Chudiyaan pose like Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: You can take inspiration from Sakshi Malikk's sheer dupatta with blue flowers, teamed with neela jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malikk/Instagram