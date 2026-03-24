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Akanksha, Amyra, Sakshi Look WOW!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 13:49 IST

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From bold cuts to avant-garde styles, these celebs embraced looks that redefined off-the-runway norms at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Amyra Dastur at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Amyra Dastur looked like a diva in a silver corset paired with a mermaid pleated skirt.

 

Sakshi Sindwani at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Sakshi Sindwani owned the spotlight in a red skirt and top paired stunningly with a floor-length cape.

 

Vishal Singh at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Model and actor Vishal Singh made a strong case for puzzle art as he cheered for designer Jubinav Chadha.

Actor Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, stepped out in a cute corset top with pink 'n' orange pants to chat with the paparazzi:

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Kubbra Sait, Shweta Tripathi and Karan Tacker made headlines away from the runway.

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

akanksha chamola at lfw x fdci 2026

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