Akanksha, Amyra, Sakshi Look WOW!

From bold cuts to avant-garde styles, these celebs embraced looks that redefined off-the-runway norms at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Amyra Dastur looked like a diva in a silver corset paired with a mermaid pleated skirt.

Sakshi Sindwani owned the spotlight in a red skirt and top paired stunningly with a floor-length cape.

Model and actor Vishal Singh made a strong case for puzzle art as he cheered for designer Jubinav Chadha.

Actor Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, stepped out in a cute corset top with pink 'n' orange pants to chat with the paparazzi:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Kubbra Sait, Shweta Tripathi and Karan Tacker made headlines away from the runway.