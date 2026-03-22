Malavika Dazzles In White

Anurag Gupta, the season 11 winner of NEXA The Spotlight, returned Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway with another eclectic collection.

And guess who he got with him?

The gorgeous Malavika Mohanan.

Malavika wore an all-white ensemble, featuring a structured, collared, cropped jacket layered over a crisp shirt, paired with an asymmetric knee-length skirt.

A sleek black tie added sharp contrast to the monochrome look.

Check out her edgy walk on the LFW runway:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Anurag's LFW collection titled was inspired by Japanese artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi.

His line translated the movement and rhythm of his art into contemporary design language, blending nature, architecture and material innovation.

Experimental textiles were paired with sharply engineered silhouettes, creating looks that felt both sculptural and fluid.





At LFW, Gupta introduced a more sustainable fibre, developed with low water use and minimal pesticides, reflecting a conscious approach to fashion.

Describing his vision for the show, Anurag said: "This collection imagines a future where nature and technology are no longer negotiating space but evolving as one system."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff