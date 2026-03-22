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Malavika Dazzles In White

By REDIFF STYLE
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March 22, 2026 16:27 IST

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Anurag Gupta, the season 11 winner of NEXA The Spotlight, returned Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway with another eclectic collection.

And guess who he got with him?

The gorgeous Malavika Mohanan.

Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Malavika wore an all-white ensemble, featuring a structured, collared, cropped jacket layered over a crisp shirt, paired with an asymmetric knee-length skirt.

A sleek black tie added sharp contrast to the monochrome look.

Check out her edgy walk on the LFW runway:

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Anurag's LFW collection titled was inspired by Japanese artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi.

Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

His line translated the movement and rhythm of his art into contemporary design language, blending nature, architecture and material innovation.

 

Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Experimental textiles were paired with sharply engineered silhouettes, creating looks that felt both sculptural and fluid.


Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

At LFW, Gupta introduced a more sustainable fibre, developed with low water use and minimal pesticides, reflecting a conscious approach to fashion.

 

Malavika Mohanan walks for Anurag Gupta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Describing his vision for the show, Anurag said: "This collection imagines a future where nature and technology are no longer negotiating space but evolving as one system."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

malavika mohanan walks for anurag gupta at fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

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