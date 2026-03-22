Look Who's Getting Bold! Shanaya, Khushi...

Day Three of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was all about bold looks that refused to blend in.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Shanaya Kapoor owned the runway for Ritika Mirchandani in a black-and-silver a high-slit skirt paired with a plunging blouse. Her dupatta, styled like a cocktail sari, gave the outfit a sharp, modern spin.





Khushi Kapoor kept it fresh and feminine in a floral, shimmer-dusted cropped top.

Her matching lehenga felt pretty and polished.

Don't miss seeing her walk for Designer Aisha Rao:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia delivered high-octane glamour in a structured corset and a sequinned skirt, finished with a richly embroidered dupatta that added texture and shine.

Watch her perfect her walk during rehearsals before hitting the runway:

Video: Viral Bhayani

After the show, Tamannah stepped into the media centre to interact with the photographers.

Nimrat Kaur, who wore an Indo-western creation, described it as one of the "most unusual outfits" she's ever worn.

The Dasvi actor looked stunning in a gold Jamdani-inspired corset, layered with an edgy one-sleeve cutwork jacket and a draped, knotted skirt, walking as the showstopper for Jajaabor by the husband-wife duo, Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh.

Catch her bold runway moment in the video below:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Among the male showstoppers Ankush Bahuguna kept it easy yet polished in a relaxed blazer and matching trousers by Deepit Chugh, lifting the look with a white scarf that added just the right hint of effortless charm.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff