Can you identify this actress, who's touring Rajasthan?

Hint: She was last seen in the OTT series, Bambai Meri Jaan.

That's Amyra Dastur, soaking in the Jodhpur sun!

Striking a picture perfect pose.

Amyra visits Jodhpur's well known stepwells, Toorji Ka Jhalra, also known as the Step Well Square.

Taking in the sunset.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff