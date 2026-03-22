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Home  » Get Ahead » Sensational Disha Scorches The Ramp!

Sensational Disha Scorches The Ramp!

By REDIFF STYLE
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March 22, 2026 15:24 IST

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Disha Patani was smoking hot as usual as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for Indriya from Aditya Birla Jewellery.

Making the show even more was Designer Amit Aggarwal, known for his signature sculpture-inspired couture.

Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

The single shouldered blouse was a beautiful showcase for the layered diamond necklace that caught the light with every step.

 

Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

The highlight was a sculptural dupatta that added drama -- draped over one arm like an accessory and trailing elegantly from the other. 

 

Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

She paired it with a matching mermaid-style lehenga that skimmed the floor and glistened with intricate embellishments. 

Check out Disha's effortless runway moment:

Video: Viral Bhayani

Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

The collection celebrated India's cultural heritage through polki and diamonds, reimagined through a modern, expressive lens for today's woman.


Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Blending rich kaarigari with handloom fabrics, vintage Banarasi textiles and contemporary mirrorwork, the showcase created a striking dialogue between tradition and innovation.

 

Disha Patani walks for Indriya, Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Speaking about the collection, the designer said: "Working with Indriya allowed us to create a seamless dialogue between garment and jewellery, where each complemented the another to shape a unified narrative of transformation."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

disha patani walks for amit aggarwal

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