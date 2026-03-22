Sensational Disha Scorches The Ramp!

Disha Patani was smoking hot as usual as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for Indriya from Aditya Birla Jewellery.

Making the show even more was Designer Amit Aggarwal, known for his signature sculpture-inspired couture.

The single shouldered blouse was a beautiful showcase for the layered diamond necklace that caught the light with every step.

The highlight was a sculptural dupatta that added drama -- draped over one arm like an accessory and trailing elegantly from the other.

She paired it with a matching mermaid-style lehenga that skimmed the floor and glistened with intricate embellishments.

Check out Disha's effortless runway moment:

Video: Viral Bhayani

The collection celebrated India's cultural heritage through polki and diamonds, reimagined through a modern, expressive lens for today's woman.





Blending rich kaarigari with handloom fabrics, vintage Banarasi textiles and contemporary mirrorwork, the showcase created a striking dialogue between tradition and innovation.

Speaking about the collection, the designer said: "Working with Indriya allowed us to create a seamless dialogue between garment and jewellery, where each complemented the another to shape a unified narrative of transformation."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff