Sensational Disha Scorches The Ramp!

Disha Patani was smoking hot as usual as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for Indriya from Aditya Birla Jewellery.
Making the show even more was Designer Amit Aggarwal, known for his signature sculpture-inspired couture.
The single shouldered blouse was a beautiful showcase for the layered diamond necklace that caught the light with every step.
The highlight was a sculptural dupatta that added drama -- draped over one arm like an accessory and trailing elegantly from the other.
She paired it with a matching mermaid-style lehenga that skimmed the floor and glistened with intricate embellishments.
Check out Disha's effortless runway moment:
The collection celebrated India's cultural heritage through polki and diamonds, reimagined through a modern, expressive lens for today's woman.
Blending rich kaarigari with handloom fabrics, vintage Banarasi textiles and contemporary mirrorwork, the showcase created a striking dialogue between tradition and innovation.
Speaking about the collection, the designer said: "Working with Indriya allowed us to create a seamless dialogue between garment and jewellery, where each complemented the another to shape a unified narrative of transformation."
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff