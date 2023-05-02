Aishwarya Lekshmi Is An Elegant Indian Princess

Mani Ratnam's Poonguzhali -- in the historic epic Ponniyin Selvan -- was the Princess of the Ocean.

In real life Aishwarya Lekshmi is the 'Malayali kutty among the Cholas'.

The South Indian actor made her debut six years ago with Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

Since, she has carved out a singular identity for herself with her quintessentially Indian dressing. That's probably one of the reasons the actor is fondly referred to as 'chakkare' or sweetheart, 'beautiful mem' and 'humble silent beauty' by her 2.9 million fans, who are smitten by her royal desi style.

You can read more about Aishwarya's fashion here too.

IMAGE: A simple, delicate kurta set in the same colour as newly-sprouted paddy.

But her followers dub the look 'pachakilli' or green parrot.

The 'green ikat and silver pittan embroidered ensemble' is the kind of breezy getup to help you navigate the murderous summer heat with ease.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devnaagri/Instagram

IMAGE: The PS-2 Lovely dons a purple-blue anarkali that's made for dancing. And also for sweeping roomfuls of admirers off their feet!

She pairs it with messy curls and romantic make up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigar Mali/Instagram

IMAGE: Now there's a blue-blooded princess. Obeisance. Salaams, your highness.

Dr Lekshmi is staggeringly sundar in a yesteryear-ish rich maroon velvet costume edged with classy embroidery. The polki work jewellery dazzles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RajiRamniq/Instagram

IMAGE: Magnificently olde worlde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RajiRamniq/Instagram