When Rakul Wore One Slit Too Many

The most unparalleled fashion shindig in recent times occurred at Worli, south central Mumbai, at the Elle Sustainability Awards 2023, St Regis hotel.

Bambai's Bootiful Babes attended the style jamboree in full warpaint, in -- naturally -- their chichi-est best.

Each star marched to the beat of her own drum and some drums were noisier than others.

IMAGE: Math riddle: What could be the dangerously tiny length of kala kapda left between both the deadly slits in the image above?

A super seductive six inches? Or less?

So obviously Rakul Singh is not the one to be crushing it with teasy subtle auntie-type peekaboo rubbish.

And one cut was not bold enough for her. So she settled for two.

Or maybe it's a slits bonanza and there was one more in back not visible to the camera, because it's never one cut too many.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dia Mirza lives in Pant Kingdom these days.

After inspiring all to give smart IMAGE:lives in Pant Kingdom these days.After inspiring all to give smart blazer sets a try, she waltzed onto the green carpet, trousered up, in a sheer top, tucked into flared elephant pants.

IMAGE: When saris went the Star Trek way: Bhumi Pednekar, known usually for her daring cholees that bare, was, surprise, surprise, fully covered up in silver mesh, in a shimmering sari from Bloni Atelier that only recklessly exposed her alluring hands.

The six yards was made from 'recycled metal that can be melted and regenerated further'.

IMAGE: Giant dreamcatcher earrings and okapi colours: Despite Mumbai's present season of thermal violence, Kalki Koechlin voted to wear a Lovebirds Studio's sweater dress, but looked too glam to care.

It's always fashion over comfort, people.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon didn't pay toll and wore a little tukda of the Bandra Sea Link to the do.

The voluminous white Vaishali S getup, though charming, was as big as a house (or a bridge).

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma looked like the queen of Siam in a fiery red dress made from repurposed Benarasi silk.

Or are you getting kimono vibes, especially with the big bow at the back?

IMAGE: Oh man, WE WANT THOSE PINK BOOTS.

Sassy, sexy Maanvi Gagroo was a denim dhamaka.

And her footwear can totally ignite a lively, spicy fashion conversation.