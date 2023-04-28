News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Rakul Wore One Slit Too Many

When Rakul Wore One Slit Too Many

By REDIFF STYLE
April 28, 2023 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The most unparalleled fashion shindig in recent times occurred at Worli, south central Mumbai, at the Elle Sustainability Awards 2023, St Regis hotel.

Bambai's Bootiful Babes attended the style jamboree in full warpaint, in -- naturally -- their chichi-est best.

Each star marched to the beat of her own drum and some drums were noisier than others.

IMAGE: Math riddle: What could be the dangerously tiny length of kala kapda left between both the deadly slits in the image above?
A super seductive six inches? Or less?
So obviously Rakul Singh is not the one to be crushing it with teasy subtle auntie-type peekaboo rubbish.
And one cut was not bold enough for her. So she settled for two.
Or maybe it's a slits bonanza and there was one more in back not visible to the camera, because it's never one cut too many.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza lives in Pant Kingdom these days.
After inspiring all to give smart blazer sets a try, she waltzed onto the green carpet, trousered up, in a sheer top, tucked into flared elephant pants.

 

IMAGE: When saris went the Star Trek way: Bhumi Pednekar, known usually for her daring cholees that bare, was, surprise, surprise, fully covered up in silver mesh, in a shimmering sari from Bloni Atelier that only recklessly exposed her alluring hands.
The six yards was made from 'recycled metal that can be melted and regenerated further'.

 

IMAGE: Giant dreamcatcher earrings and okapi colours: Despite Mumbai's present season of thermal violence, Kalki Koechlin voted to wear a Lovebirds Studio's sweater dress, but looked too glam to care.
It's always fashion over comfort, people.

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon didn't pay toll and wore a little tukda of the Bandra Sea Link to the do.
The voluminous white Vaishali S getup, though charming, was as big as a house (or a bridge).

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma looked like the queen of Siam in a fiery red dress made from repurposed Benarasi silk.
Or are you getting kimono vibes, especially with the big bow at the back?

 

IMAGE: Oh man, WE WANT THOSE PINK BOOTS.
Sassy, sexy Maanvi Gagroo was a denim dhamaka.
And her footwear can totally ignite a lively, spicy fashion conversation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Nidhi, A Free-Spirited Beach Babe
Nidhi, A Free-Spirited Beach Babe
Nikhila Vimal's Simple 24/7 Chic
Nikhila Vimal's Simple 24/7 Chic
Oomphy Ananya, Amyra In Stunning Gowns
Oomphy Ananya, Amyra In Stunning Gowns
Neeraj, Sania throw weight behind protesting wrestlers
Neeraj, Sania throw weight behind protesting wrestlers
KKR wicketkeeper Litton Das flies back home
KKR wicketkeeper Litton Das flies back home
'Risky operation': South Africa on death of 2 cheetahs
'Risky operation': South Africa on death of 2 cheetahs
Ponniyin Selvan: 2 Review
Ponniyin Selvan: 2 Review

More like this

Alia's Jalwa Is The Best

Alia's Jalwa Is The Best

Dia Is The Boss-Lady

Dia Is The Boss-Lady

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances