Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanjana-Jasprit's Twinning Moment

Sanjana-Jasprit's Twinning Moment

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 28, 2022 12:05 IST
Please click on the images for a look at celebrity couples who matched their styles.

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah twin in blue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain echo each other's fashion choices in denim separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's no surprise that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have made it to this list.
The couple made sure their sons Taimur and Jeh joined in the fun as well.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan matched her dress colour with Kunal Khemu's shirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar dressed in black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chaudhary Raina and Suresh Raina colour-coordinated their looks at the Maldives Sports Awards 2022.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chaudhary Raina/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
