Deepika-Ranveer's Romantic Holiday

Just how did Ranveer Singh celebrate his 37th birthday on July 6 with wife Deepika Padukone?

The couple went on a week-long holiday in the US, where they went cycling, swimming and trekking.

Deepika and Ranveer have shared some amazing moments from their holiday on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika captions this loved-up picture: 'May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance...'

Ranveer replies, 'Love to Love You #baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ranveer was quite open about his relationship with Deepika on Koffee With Karan.

One of the nuggets he shared was that Deepika's name was saved on his phone as 'Deepika Padukone' for a long time. Now, it's listed as 'Baby'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ranveer also spoke about his equation with Deepika's parents Ujjala and Prakash Padukone.

He claimed he has a special wardrobe for his in-laws' home in Bengaluru, which consists of 'white t-shirt and blue jeans' because he did not want to 'throw them off'.

'We have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom,' Ranveer had said.

Ujjala, like Ranveer, grew up in Mumbai; her late father Jayant S Karkal was a director of Mahindra & Mahindra and had a home on tony Peddar Road.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

'Masking up' even in the rugged outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

What did Ranveer say to make Deepika blush?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Checking out the menu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer has recently purchased a quadruplex in Mumbai, and its mind-boggling cost has made big news.