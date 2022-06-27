News
INSIDE Malaika-Arjun's ROMANTIC Birthday Holiday

INSIDE Malaika-Arjun's ROMANTIC Birthday Holiday

By Rediff Movies
June 27, 2022 11:27 IST
Now, that's what birthdays should be like.

Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday on June 26 saw him surrounded by his favourites -- girlfriend Malaika Arora; Paris, the city of romance; and great food.

The popular Bollywood couple posted envy-worthy pictures of their romantic getaway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika and Arjun twin in white as they head out for a birthday brunch in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

And that's the delicious spread.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Arjun tucks in while...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika announces 'Fries before guys'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

It's obviously a birthday Arjun is not going to forget!

Malaika tells him, 'Make a wish my love... may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Even as he counts his blessings, Arjun takes a moment to remember his late mother, Mona Kapoor: 'Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up... I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika and Arjun create romantic memories against Paris's famous skyline. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

In case you can't spot it, Malaika points out to the Eiffel Tower in the background.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun, with a flash of his trademark humour, captions the picture, 'Eiffel good... I knew I would...'

Rediff Movies
