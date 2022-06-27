INSIDE Malaika-Arjun's ROMANTIC Birthday Holiday

Now, that's what birthdays should be like.
Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday on June 26 saw him surrounded by his favourites -- girlfriend Malaika Arora; Paris, the city of romance; and great food.
The popular Bollywood couple posted envy-worthy pictures of their romantic getaway.
Malaika and Arjun twin in white as they head out for a birthday brunch in Paris.
And that's the delicious spread.
Arjun tucks in while...
Malaika announces 'Fries before guys'.
It's obviously a birthday Arjun is not going to forget!
Malaika tells him, 'Make a wish my love... may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday.'
Even as he counts his blessings, Arjun takes a moment to remember his late mother, Mona Kapoor: 'Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up... I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever.'
Malaika and Arjun create romantic memories against Paris's famous skyline.
In case you can't spot it, Malaika points out to the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Arjun, with a flash of his trademark humour, captions the picture, 'Eiffel good... I knew I would...'