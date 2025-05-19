How Nushrratt, Rakul Make Every Detail Count

Bejewelled straps are a great way to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. No wonder they are the latest fashion obsession.

From red carpets to resort wear, they have taken over celebrity wardrobes.

Whether paired with flowing gowns or minimal silhouettes, bejewelled straps are an instant luxe upgrade.

Here's a look at stars who are turning heads in dazzling straps.

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's straps have both tassels and cowrie shells, adding to her outfit's fun look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi B sparkles with her jewel studded strap embellishments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi B/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary embraces the bikini vibe with delicate clasp straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha goes full glam with radiant, diamante straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday turns heads in a monochrome dress accentuated by figure-of-eight straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar goes chic and sparkly with glittery details on the straps of her blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

