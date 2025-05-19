HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Nushrratt, Rakul Make Every Detail Count

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 19, 2025 10:38 IST

Bejewelled straps are a great way to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. No wonder they are the latest fashion obsession.

From red carpets to resort wear, they have taken over celebrity wardrobes.

Whether paired with flowing gowns or minimal silhouettes, bejewelled straps are an instant luxe upgrade.

Here's a look at stars who are turning heads in dazzling straps.

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's straps have both tassels and cowrie shells, adding to her outfit's fun look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Aditi B

IMAGE: Aditi B sparkles with her jewel studded strap embellishments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi B/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary embraces the bikini vibe with delicate clasp straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha goes full glam with radiant, diamante straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday turns heads in a monochrome dress accentuated by figure-of-eight straps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar goes chic and sparkly with glittery details on the straps of her blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
