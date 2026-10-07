Adieu, Jeffery Archer!

My pert reply was greeted by hearty laughter that set the tone for our conversation, making it fun, candid and between equals -- the writer and the reader, recalls veteran journalist Sudarshana Dwivedi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeffrey Archer/Instagram

"We share our birthdate (April 15)." And that's how this Rediff interview had started 15 years ago.

That was my first sentence to you. You looked both amused and amazed.

"But you look much younger," you said.

"Because I am. Six years. I said birth date, not birthday."

My pert reply was greeted by hearty laughter that set the tone for our conversation, making it fun, candid and between equals -- the writer and the reader.

That's why I could ask him not to copy Dumas for ideas but use his own master storyteller brain (since his earlier book, a take on The Count Of Monte Cristo, had been a weak one and disappointed me sorely).

I could guess and predict characters and incidents from the upcoming The Clifton Chronicles (that later turned true) without rattling him.

It was all fun and fizzy. He even invited me to visit him the next time I was in Spain; he said he would show me his Writers Block (his sprawling 15,000-square-foot luxury villa located on the Spanish island of Mallorca) and described the famous desk where he made drafts in longhand.

But this was not the first time I met him.

I had already attended a press conference at Landmark, a famous book store, where he had announced The Clifton Chronicles. Strangely, my report of that press conference ended with the line -- Only time will tell: His first Clifton saga.

The last time I met him was at the press meet organised by (well-known journalist) Anil Dharkar at Taj Lands End, Bandra after the release of his second book.

I didn't get to see his den but his firm handshake, indomitable spirit and his passion for writing will be constant source of inspiration. A salute to you, Sir, till we meet again!

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