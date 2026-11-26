Do you have mutual fund, insurance and personal finance-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Naveenn Kummar, an AMFI-registered, IRDAI-licensed, qualified financial planner and founder of Alenova Financial Services, will answer them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Deepa: Dear Naveenn, I have just retired at the age of 60 with no EMI liabilities and, of course, no pension.

I require around Rs 200,000 a month and wish to seek your opinion on my finances:

a. I have a corpus of around Rs 1,15,00,000 in mutual funds, shares and RBI bonds from which I plan to start a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) of Rs 20,000 a month.

b. I hold bank fixed deposits of around Rs 2,25,00,000 with a quarterly interest payout.

c. I have around Rs 21,00,000 in a Public Provident Fund (PPF) on which I have taken no action so far.

d. I hold around Rs 20,00,000 in ULIPs and other instruments, with no action taken so far. Currently, the quarterly interest payout and planned SWP fall short of my Rs 200,000 monthly requirement.

Please advise on the way forward.

Now that you have entered retirement, your financial decisions need to be approached in a holistic and well-structured manner.

At this stage, the focus should not only be on generating monthly income but also on ensuring long-term sustainability, capital protection and peace of mind.

Holistic planning and protection

It would be beneficial to consult a certified retirement advisor who can study your complete financial situation in detail and guide you with a structured plan suited to your needs.

This includes understanding your family situation, their financial independence, your post-retirement goals -- such as travel, lifestyle or charitable interests -- your preferred place of settlement and how you wish to plan legacy transfers over time.

Health insurance also plays a vital role at this stage. Reviewing whether you and your family members are adequately covered ensures that medical contingencies do not disrupt your financial stability.

A thorough review should also cover maintaining an adequate emergency fund, aligning investments with your requirements and risk appetite and documenting your wishes through a will and proper succession planning.

Optimising your investment portfolio

From an investment perspective, a few key actions can be considered:

Upon the maturity of your PPF, consider deploying the proceeds into the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), which provides stable and predictable income.

If you hold active ULIPs, it is advisable to continue them until maturity and then exit, while avoiding fresh investments in such plans. If life cover is still required and eligibility permits, a pure term insurance plan is a more suitable and cost-effective option.

When planning systematic withdrawals from mutual funds, carefully evaluate both the underlying schemes and the withdrawal rate so that your income needs are met without gradually eroding your principal.

Managing bank FD concentration risk

Since a significant portion of your corpus is parked in fixed deposits, check whether your exposure in each bank remains within the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) limit of Rs 5 lakh per bank, including joint holdings. Spreading deposits across multiple banks can help mitigate concentration risk.

At the same time, account for the financial position of your family members and any additional needs or contingencies that may arise over time.

The overall objective is simple -- to create a structure where your income is steady, your capital is protected, and your financial life remains stress-free.

You can ask rediffGURU Naveenn Kummar your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.