Every wardrobe needs a good black dress. It's timeless, versatile and practically impossible to get wrong.

But who says a black dress has to be little, basic or even particularly little black dress-like?

From corseted fit-and-flare silhouettes and body-hugging minis to off-shoulder gowns and sculptural sequinned creations, there are endless ways to make this wardrobe staple your own.

The secret lies in choosing the right silhouette and playing around with the styling.

You can keep things minimal with delicate diamonds, add a little edge with statement tights, channel Old Hollywood glamour with opera gloves or let an architectural neckline do all the talking.

Whether you're dressing for a dinner date, a cocktail party or a glamorous evening out, these celebrity-approved looks offer plenty of inspiration.

The Corseted Classic



Her slinky fit-and-flare number features a sweetheart neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and a corseted bodice that cinches beautifully at the waist before opening into an A-line skirt. It's feminine, flattering and wonderfully fuss-free.

She keeps the styling equally elegant with delicate diamond jewellery, a polished high bun and dewy makeup.

Sometimes, the classics really are unbeatable!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: If you're looking for a black dress that never goes out of style, Khushi Kapoor has the answer.Her slinky fit-and-flare number features a sweetheart neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and a corseted bodice that cinches beautifully at the waist before opening into an A-line skirt. It's feminine, flattering and wonderfully fuss-free.She keeps the styling equally elegant with delicate diamond jewellery, a polished high bun and dewy makeup.Sometimes, the classics really are unbeatable!

Mini With A Twist

IMAGE: Who said a black mini dress has to be predictable?

Sonam Bajwa gives the classic body-hugging silhouette an editorial upgrade with this fitted, long-sleeved number featuring subtle ruching along the bust and waist.

But the real styling stars are her smoky-blue sheer tights and blush-pink pointed pumps with scalloped detailing.

It's a clever way to make a simple black dress feel like a completely new outfit.

Consider this your cue to stop ignoring your tights drawer!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

The Mermaid Has Entered The Chat



Designed by Riot by JB, the fitted silhouette features a sculpted neckline and a striking gold medallion accent on the shoulder strap.

The real showstopper, however, is the flared ruffled mermaid hem that adds movement and a touch of theatrical glamour.

Styled with stacked gold bangles and metallic heels, this is how you take a black maxi from simple to seriously stylish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram IMAGE: For those who prefer their black dresses with a little drama, Krithi Shetty 's halter-neck maxi is worth bookmarking.Designed by Riot by JB, the fitted silhouette features a sculpted neckline and a striking gold medallion accent on the shoulder strap.The real showstopper, however, is the flared ruffled mermaid hem that adds movement and a touch of theatrical glamour.Styled with stacked gold bangles and metallic heels, this is how you take a black maxi from simple to seriously stylish.

All That Glitters Is Black!



Her strapless Gaurav Gupta gown features an architectural sweetheart neckline with dramatic pointed, wing-like edges and an all-over liquid-shine finish.

The sculpted silhouette does all the talking so she wisely skips a necklace and keeps the accessories minimal.

With smoky eyes and voluminous waves completing the look, this is the kind of black gown that doesn't need an introduction. Just a red carpet!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram IMAGE: Aneet Padda proves that black sequins are anything but boring.Her strapless Gaurav Gupta gown features an architectural sweetheart neckline with dramatic pointed, wing-like edges and an all-over liquid-shine finish.The sculpted silhouette does all the talking so she wisely skips a necklace and keeps the accessories minimal.With smoky eyes and voluminous waves completing the look, this is the kind of black gown that doesn't need an introduction. Just a red carpet!

A Bow-tiful Black Dress!

IMAGE: Why choose between black and white when you can have both?

Akanksha Choudhary brings a fun twist to monochrome dressing in this off-shoulder mini from Outline Collection.

The fitted black bodice provides a fun contrast to the oversized white bishop sleeves, finished with dramatic bows at the shoulders.

She adds another interesting layer with sheer black floral lace tights, proving that accessories can completely change the mood of a dress.

It's romantic, quirky and definitely not your average LBD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Chaudhary/Instagram

Old Hollywood, New Favourite!

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria takes the black dress into full Old Hollywood territory with this sculpted off-shoulder midi by Rhea Costa from its Fall/Winter 2026/27 collection.

The corseted bodice and draped sweetheart neckline create a beautifully structured silhouette while the subtle flare adds a feminine finish.

But it's the styling that really seals the deal -- sleek black leather opera gloves, vintage gold Chanel earrings, Jimmy Choo heels and sharp Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses.

With retro waves completing the look, Tara makes a convincing case for bringing a little cinematic drama to your next evening outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff