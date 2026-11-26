Dr Ankita Verma, consultant-internal medicine at Rama Hospital and Research Centre, Noida, recommends a list of tests for diabetes that will help you take better care of your health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

According to the World Health Organisation, 40 per cent of people living with diabetes across the globe are undiagnosed.

Timely diagnosis is the first step towards preventing and managing diabetes.

Regular screening and appropriate monitoring can help detect diabetes early, assess blood sugar control and prevent long-term complications.

Whether you are at risk of developing diabetes or already living with the condition, understanding these five important tests can help you take better care of your health.

1. HbA1c Test

The HbA1c test measures the percentage of haemoglobin in your blood that has glucose attached to it. The results provide an estimate of your average blood sugar levels over the preceding two to three months.

It is one of the most useful tests for diagnosing diabetes and monitoring long-term blood sugar control.

What do the results mean?

Normal: Below 5.7 per cent

Prediabetes: 5.7 to 6.4 per cent

Diabetes: 6.5 per cent or above

How often should you get tested?

Normal individuals: Generally every three years, depending on risk factors.

Prediabetes: At least once a year.

Individuals with diabetes: Usually twice a year if blood sugar is well controlled, or every three months if treatment has changed or sugar levels are not as expected.

Certain conditions, such as iron deficiency anaemia, haemoglobin disorders and recent blood loss can affect the accuracy of the HbA1c test.

The best part about the test is that it does not require fasting.

2. Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS)

This test measures blood glucose after at least eight hours of fasting. It helps identify abnormal glucose regulation and is commonly used for diabetes screening and diagnosis.

What do the results mean?

Normal: Below 100 mg/dL

Prediabetes: 100 to 125 mg/dL

Diabetes: 126 mg/dL or above

An abnormal result in someone without typical symptoms generally requires confirmation with another test.

Adults aged 35 years and above, as well as younger individuals with risk factors such as obesity, family history of diabetes, physical inactivity or high blood pressure should get tested.

The frequency of repeat testing depends on the initial results and individual risk.

3. Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT)

The Oral Glucose Tolerance Test evaluates how efficiently your body processes glucose.

After an overnight fast, a blood sample is collected. You are then given a drink containing 75 grams of glucose, followed by another blood sample after two hours.

This test can detect abnormalities that may not always be identified through fasting blood sugar alone.

What do the results mean?

Two-hour blood glucose after a 75 gram glucose load:

Normal: Below 140 mg/dL

Prediabetes (impaired glucose tolerance): 140 to 199 mg/dL

Diabetes: 200 mg/dL or above

Who may need this test?

Individuals with borderline or discordant blood sugar results.

People with strong risk factors for diabetes.

Pregnant women, as part of screening for gestational diabetes, using pregnancy-specific testing criteria.

4. Random Blood Sugar (RBS)

Unlike fasting blood sugar, random blood sugar can be measured at any time of the day, irrespective of when you last ate.

It is particularly useful when someone develops symptoms suggestive of diabetes.

When is it a cause for concern?

A random plasma glucose level of 200 mg/dL or above, together with classic symptoms of diabetes, can establish the diagnosis.

Common warning signs include:

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Increased hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Unusual tiredness

A random blood sugar result should be interpreted in the context of symptoms and clinical assessment. There is no single universal normal range for random glucose through the day.

5. Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR)

Diabetes can gradually damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys, sometimes even before symptoms appear.

The Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR) is a simple urine test that detects small amounts of albumin (a protein) in the urine. It helps identify early kidney damage.

What do the results mean?

Below 30 mg/g: Normal to mildly increased

30 to 300 mg/g: Moderately increased albuminuria

Above 300 mg/g: Severely increased albuminuria

An abnormal result should generally be repeated to confirm persistent albuminuria.

How often should you get tested?

All individuals with Type 2 diabetes: At least annually from diagnosis

Individuals with Type 1 diabetes: Annually, beginning five years after diagnosis

Kidney health should also be assessed through serum creatinine and estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR).

Who should get tested for diabetes?

Diabetes screening is recommended for adults starting at the age of 35 years.

Testing may be required earlier in individuals in the following scenarios:

If you are overweight or obese

If you have a family history of diabetes

If you have high blood pressure

If you have a sedentary job and lead a physically inactive lifestyle

If you have a history of gestational diabetes

If you have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS, now known as PMOS)

While there are certain obvious warning signs of diabetes, this lifestyle condition does not necessarily announce its presence through obvious symptoms.

Regular screening, appropriate monitoring, a balanced diet, physical activity and timely medical advice can significantly reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Simply controlling blood sugar may not help you manage diabetes. The condition affects the overall functioning of the body.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment will help you protect your heart, kidneys, eyes and overall health.

Medical disclaimer: The diagnostic cut-offs mentioned above apply only to non-pregnant adults.

In the absence of unequivocal hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar along with symptoms of diabetes), an abnormal result generally requires confirmation with a second abnormal test.

Testing frequency and treatment targets should be customised by a doctor.

Disclaimer: All content and media published herein are for informational purposes only. They are not a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied upon as your sole source of medical guidance.

Always seek the advice of your GP or another qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or health concern. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of information you have read here.

If you suspect you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact your doctor, attend the nearest hospital emergency department, or call the emergency services immediately. Relying on any information provided herein is done entirely at your own risk.

The opinions expressed herein cannot account for individual circumstances or personal medical histories.