News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Adhuna's Summer-Ready Hair Hacks

Adhuna's Summer-Ready Hair Hacks

By MAYUR SANAP
April 18, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Adhuna Bhabani with daughters Shakya, left, and Akira.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adhuna/Instagram

Greasy scalp?

Frizzy hair?

Split ends?

Summer is never very kind to your hair.

Let star hairstylist and co-founder of B Blunt India Adhuna Bhabani come to the rescue with her haircare tips.

"The heat outside is unbearable. Hence there are a couple of things that one will need to look after," Adhuna tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

"Maintain a healthy scalp and hair. You can do it by using a ritualistic shampoo and conditioner approach. If you shampoo and condition your hair every second or third day, depending on your lifestyle, what you do, and the length and texture of your hair, it will help take care of your hair.

"The other option is to regularly trim your hair. That helps to prevent damage and split ends."

If given a choice, what would she choose: Hair moisturiser or an oil?

"Moisturiser! Any day of the week," she offers adamantly.

"The nature of oil is such that it sticks in the hair. So, in order to remove it from the hair after oiling, you have to shampoo so aggressively that most moisture gets washed out."

"Alternatively, you can also use a professional product that is formulated particularly for a specific hair length, density or texture."

She also recommends "A haircut every six to eight weeks".

Is there any hairstyle that she feels needs to disappear in 2023?

"I'm fed up with seeing all the boys with a big quiff (hair brushed upwards and/or backwards) at the front of their heads. It's been there for years and that needs to go!"

If not a hairstylist, Adhuna reveals she would have been in show business. "As a child, I had aspirations to be on stage. I was always in school productions and singing and all of that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments
Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments
The Bombshell From Netflix's Class
The Bombshell From Netflix's Class
WATCH: Who Does Rashmika Crush On?
WATCH: Who Does Rashmika Crush On?
We were with them for 25 years but...: Uddhav on BJP
We were with them for 25 years but...: Uddhav on BJP
Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?
Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?
EPL PIX: Rampaging Liverpool rout Leeds
EPL PIX: Rampaging Liverpool rout Leeds
Time To Ladder Up Your FD Deposits
Time To Ladder Up Your FD Deposits

More like this

What's Suhana Chattering About?

What's Suhana Chattering About?

The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances