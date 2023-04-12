News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who Does Rashmika Crush On?

Who Does Rashmika Crush On?

By MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
April 12, 2023 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rashmika does JJ Valaya proud in a garment from his latest collection JJV Kapurthala during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

We all have that good friend to turn to for some valuable relationship advice. But what if Rashmika Mandanna swapped places with that friend for a while and gave you a bit of love advice?

Here she is!

The actor does happen to knows a thing or two or three about love. "Don't put your pressures on your partner or spouse," she tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

Giving an important lesson in romance, she adds, "The two of you have your own life. You have to be strong enough and comfortable to enjoy your space. Just be independent, happy and loved.

"(Let there be) truth and transparency (in your relationship)."

Rashmika is currently the star on the ascendent after movies like Pushpa,Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

Her vivacious, bubbly, persona and super charming looks attract adoring fans by the hordes.

Her next big-ticket film is Animal in which Ranbir Kapoor co-stars.

WATCH: Who Does Rashmika Crush On?
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
The Day Malaika Wore All The Sequins in Mumbai
The Day Malaika Wore All The Sequins in Mumbai
Diana Teaches You How To Take A Selfie
Diana Teaches You How To Take A Selfie
Sara's Simple Fundas For Summer
Sara's Simple Fundas For Summer
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort

More like this

Lovely Bride Warina

Lovely Bride Warina

Red Hot Amyra!

Red Hot Amyra!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances