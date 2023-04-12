Who Does Rashmika Crush On?



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rashmika does JJ Valaya proud in a garment from his latest collection JJV Kapurthala during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

We all have that good friend to turn to for some valuable relationship advice. But what if Rashmika Mandanna swapped places with that friend for a while and gave you a bit of love advice?

Here she is!

The actor does happen to knows a thing or two or three about love. "Don't put your pressures on your partner or spouse," she tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

Giving an important lesson in romance, she adds, "The two of you have your own life. You have to be strong enough and comfortable to enjoy your space. Just be independent, happy and loved.

"(Let there be) truth and transparency (in your relationship)."

Rashmika is currently the star on the ascendent after movies like Pushpa,Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

Her vivacious, bubbly, persona and super charming looks attract adoring fans by the hordes.

Her next big-ticket film is Animal in which Ranbir Kapoor co-stars.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com