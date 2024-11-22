News
Adah's Killer Ada

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 22, 2024 08:50 IST
Adah Sharma loves to experiment -- be it with her roles or with fashion. She often mixes quirky elements with unexpected combinations to create a look that leaves a lasting impression.

Her outfits often showcase a fun, eclectic mix of high-fashion pieces and streetwear, blending elegance with a touch of whimsy.

Adah was last seen in Reeta Sanyal, directed by Abhirup Ghosh, where she plays the central lead, an advocate who takes on criminals while seeking to uncover the truth behind her father's murder.

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Adah's style reflects her fearless individuality and fun-loving persona. The micro bindi and chandbali earrings add to the charm of the pink suit.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Adah poses in a pretty powder blue dress. Its soft, pastel hue complements her radiant complexion while the playful floral pattern adds a touch of femininity.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Adah scintillates in this grey lehenga that she pairs with a dazzling diamond necklace and a studded ring.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: The trick to amp up the glam quotient of traditional attire is to accessorise right. Her love for the quirky stuff is evident in her choice of rings.

 

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Adah is a chulbuli princess in this playful pink lehenga with beautiful floral applique.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: She is serving major boho chic vibes in white coords paired with a funky bandana, bold blue curls, a leather bag and beaded bracelets.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: She looks relaxed in a comfy tee, flowing skirt and bohemian-inspired accessories.
Her knitted bandana and embroidered bag add personality and flair to this simple outfit, creating a look that’s equal parts stylish and adventurous.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Adah shines in the timeless and classic combination of a white and gold lehenga paired with a vibrant red dupatta.

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
