3 Asanas To Reduce Acidity Naturally

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Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends three powerful postures to help reduce gas, bloating and acidity.

Do you often feel heaviness, bloating or a burning sensation after meals?

That uncomfortable feeling of acidity can disturb your entire day.

But pause for a moment. What if your body is not the problem? What if it is simply asking for better movement and awareness?

Yoga offers a gentle, natural way to support digestion and reduce acidity.

With mindful breathing and simple asanas, you can help your body restore its balance.

Here are three powerful yet simple poses that will comfort your digestive organs and help you feel lighter again.

1. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

IMAGE: Pavamuktasana or Wind-Relieving Pose. All p hotographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

This is one of the most effective poses to reduce gas, bloating and acidity.

When both knees are drawn in, it gives a deeper massage to the digestive organs.

How to do it

Lie on your back with your legs extended.

Bend both your knees and bring them towards your chest.

Hug your knees with both hands.

Gently lift your head and try to bring your chin towards your knees (this is optional).

Breathe slowly and hold for 5 to 8 breaths.

Relax and release slowly.

Benefits

Releases trapped gas effectively.

Gives deep compression to the abdomen.

Improves digestion and reduces acidity.

Relieves lower back tension.

Have you noticed how your stomach feels lighter even after a few breaths in this pose? That is your body responding.

2. Navasana (Boat Pose)

IMAGE: Navasana or Boat Pose.

This pose strengthens the core and stimulates digestive organs. A strong abdomen supports better digestion.

How to do it

Sit with your legs extended.

Lean slightly back and lift up your legs.

Try to balance on your sitting bones.

Extend your arms forward; keep them parallel to the floor.

Try to keep your spine straight and breathe normally.

Hold for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits

Strengthens abdominal muscles.

Improves digestive fire (agni).

Helps reduce sluggish digestion.

Builds focus and stability.

When your core becomes stronger, doesn't your digestion also feel more active and efficient?

3. Supta Vajrasana (Reclining Thunderbolt Pose)

IMAGE: Supta Vajrasana or Reclining Thunderbolt Pose.

This is a gentle backward opening pose that stretches the stomach and improves digestion.

How to do it

Sit in Vajrasana (kneeling position).

Slowly lean back, first onto your elbows.

If comfortable, lie down fully on your back.

Keep your knees grounded and breathe slowly.

Stay for 5 to 8 breaths.

Benefits

Enhances digestion even after meals (when done gently).

Reduces acidity and heaviness.

Stretches abdominal organs.

Calms the nervous system.

What if relaxation is the missing piece in your digestion?

A gentle reminder

Practice these asanas mindfully, preferably on an empty stomach (except gentle Vajrasana variations).

Move slowly, without forcing your body.

Meanwhile also reflect on the following:

Are you eating in a hurry?

Are you stressed while eating?

Are you giving your body enough rest?

Even 10 minutes of yoga daily can create a shift.

Add a few minutes of quiet breathing after your practice. Close your eyes and allow your stomach to relax completely.

Your body has the intelligence to heal. When you support it with movement, breath and awareness, relief will follow.

Start small. Stay consistent. Feel the lightness grow within you.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

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