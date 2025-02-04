20 Things To Do After IIT-JEE Main 2025

Career counsellor Nayagam PP suggests a list of strategies to help you optimise your preparation so that you can get into the engineering college of your choice.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yaroslav Shuraev/Pexels.com

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) 2025 exam that ended on January 29 marks the beginning of your engineering journey.

If your performance fell short of expectations, don't be disheartened. Each exam session presents varying levels of difficulty, making this a crucial learning opportunity.

This is the time to refine your strategies, enhance your preparation and maximise your performance for the April 2025 session.

If your dream is to study at one of the top IITs in the country, here's a list of 20 powerful action steps you can take while also balancing your board exams and other engineering entrance tests effectively.

1. Check answer keys

Download answer keys from the NTA (National Testing Agency) and from your coaching institute. Compare your responses carefully to estimate your score.

2. Identify weak areas

While revising topics and solving old question papers, list the topics where you lost marks or felt unsure. Highlight problem areas across physics, chemistry and maths.

3. Analyse mistakes

Identify patterns in errors -- it could be silly mistakes, conceptual gaps or time management issues.

Strategic planning for April 2025 (second session)

1. Refine time management

Identify sections where you spent excessive time and practise simulating real exam conditions for better control.

2. Create a revised study plan

Adjust your study schedule by focusing on weaker topics while maintaining your strong areas. Set daily and weekly milestones to achieve your goal.

3. Revisit the NCERT syllabus thoroughly

Pay special attention to chemistry as many questions are directly from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books. Highlight formulas, reactions and key points for last-minute revision.

How to balance boards and JEE preparation together

1. Create a balanced timetable

Allocate 60 per cent of your time to JEE and 40 per cent for your board exam preparation. Gradually shift to a 50-50 balance as the boards approach.

2. Prioritise common syllabus topics

Focus on overlapping topics like calculus, organic chemistry and mechanics to save time.

3. Master NCERT and state board textbooks

Stick to NCERT for conceptual clarity. Memorise definitions, derivations and diagrams.

4. Solve JEE and board PYQs

Practise previous year questions (PYQs) from both JEE and the board to balance stepwise presentation for boards and speed for JEE.

Techniques to revise and strengthen concepts

1. Focus on conceptual clarity

Avoid rote learning. Understand concepts deeply and practise application-based questions using mind maps and flashcards.

2. Consistent weekly revision plan

Dedicate one to two days a week for revision. Create a checklist for each subject and topic.

3. Full-length mock test practice

Attempt full-length tests regularly under exam conditions to improve time management and accuracy.

How to work on alternative plans (Plan B and Plan C)

1. Prepare for backup exams

If your percentile is below 90 in JEE, you will need to apply to other engineering exams based on location, branch preference, college reputation, placements and affordability.

2. Check opening and closing ranks

Review the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA)'s 2024 opening and closing ranks to get a realistic expectation about your college and branch preferences.

3. Stay motivated despite low scores

If you didn't score well in January, remember you still have the April attempt and other exams as options. You can find the list of engineering entrance exams in India HERE (external link).

How to maximise performance for JEE Advanced

1. Attempt April session

Even if you have scored 95+ percentile in your January attempt, do try and attempt the April 2025 session.

A higher rank can increase your chances for getting admission into the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) so do consider retaking the exam.

2. Avoid new topics, master the existing syllabus

As the exam dates near, focus on revising known topics rather than learning new ones.

How to plan beyond IIT-JEE

1. Explore multiple entrance exams and counselling options

Many engineering exams have a similar syllabus, so diversify your options in order to increase your chances of being admitted into a good college.

2. Consider private colleges and scholarships

Keep private colleges as backup options and explore scholarships to ease the financial strain.

While preparing for any competitive exam, remember to focus on your strengths, correct your mistakes and aim for your personal best.

Stay positive and keep pushing. You've got this!

rediffGURU Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

He started his career as an HR professional and has over 10 years of experience in tutoring and mentoring students from Classes 8 to 12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams for getting admission into reputed universities/colleges for their graduate/postgraduate courses.

He has guided both fresh graduates and experienced professionals on how to write a resume, how to prepare for job interviews and how to negotiate their salary when joining a new job.