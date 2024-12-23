'What Is The Cost Of An MBBS Seat In The NRI Quota?'

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar counsels students about how to pursue a successful career in science, medicine and technology.

Can NRI students appear for NEET-UG, the undergraduate medical entrance exam?

How many NRI quota seats are there for NEET-UG?

What is the approximate cost of studying MBBS or BDS under the NRI quota?

A reader asked rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar multiple such questions and he answered them.

Zanwar is the founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

For the last 25 years, he has been teaching mathematics to Class 11 and Class 12 students and coaching them for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Anonymous: Sir, I am working in Gulf, my daughter will finish 12th grade with science.

She will appear for NEET test here in Gulf. Because she completed 12th from outside India, she is by default in NRI quota category.

Whatever marks she gets, will she be eligible for management quota?

We are from Telangana state. Appreciate your answer.

Hello dear. In MBBS seats, the quota is reserved for NRI students.

Your daughter will be eligible for admission if she cracks the exam with a high score as there is tough competition.

It is highly recommended that you opt for the seat if she gets the admission through the NRI quota because, for the management quota, you have to pay a high donation which is not possible for most of the parents.

If your financial situation permits you, then you can opt for it. If your daughter scores less, she can opt for MBBS from any foreign country at a low cost compared to the cost of a seat in the management quota in India.

It is good that you are thinking about alternatives at this juncture. Do ask your daughter to study hard and score as high as possible.

With a solid score in hand, all the problems will be eliminated and student and parent becomes worry free!

Follow up Question #1: Sir MBBS seat in NRI category is Rs 1.5 crores and BDS seat in NRI is around Rs 40 to 50 lakhs.

We can't afford MBBS seat, we are planning for BDS seat.

But how much rank should my daughter get for BDS seat in Telangana?

Which are the good colleges?

How many BDS seats are there in total for NRI category, particularly in Hyderabad, Telangana?

Please provide this information it will be very helpful to us. Thanks.

Welcome back.

Here is a point-wise reply to your query:

1. A rank within the range of 200,000 to 300,000 is sufficient if everything goes smoothly. The exact cut-off can vary each year depending on the number of applicants, seat availability and competition.

2. Some colleges in Telangana are: the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad; the Panineeya Institute of Dental Sciences, Hyderabad; the Sri Sai College of Dental Surgery and other regional institutions

3. The total number of seats varies by institution, with a specific portion allocated for NRI and management quotas. For details, please visit the website: knruhs.telangana.gov.in (external link).

4. Fees range from Rs 15-23 lakhs per year in some colleges. You have to visit the websites of all the institutions at the time of admission as the criteria of fees changes every year.

Follow up Question #2: Sir For BDS NRI seat in Telangana, how much is the fees?

I have enquired with some friends. They are telling Rs 35 to 40 lakhs for whole course. Is it correct?

Do we need to pay fees every year or 50% for the first time and the remaining in parts?

Welcome back!

Truly speaking, the fees vary every year and differ institution-wise.

It would be better to consult the management of the respective institutions for the exact fees.

The structure of fee payment also depends upon the conditions of the management.

Some may agree with you and some may not.

Here, I would like to suggest one thing: Don't consult any counsellor about fee structure and other financial dealings.

Without any hesitation, directly contact the management of the respective college for exact, correct and genuine information.

Best of luck to your daughter for a bright future.

